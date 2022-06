LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Movies are being made available for Longview senior citizens, 55 years of age and older in exchange for canned goods. “We’re excited to be sponsoring this for seniors in East Texas,” says attorney Brent Goudarzi of the Goudarzi & Young Law Firm. “Seniors bring a canned good for the food pantry, so the food pantry benefits, and we get to do something nice for our plus 55-year-old brothers and sisters that have done so much for all of us.”

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO