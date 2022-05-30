ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside Public Library announces winners of 2nd annual Amateur Photography contest

Cover picture for the articleOceanside, CA–The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library’s 2nd annual Amateur Photography contest ended May 15, and the winners, runners-up, and honorable mentions have been announced. The theme of the contest was Capturing Your City: Urban Life...

Tour of the Marston House Museum in Balboa Park.

An extraordinary house is located at the northwest corner of Balboa Park. It is one of the most architecturally and historically important structures in San Diego. The George Marston House Museum and Gardens preserves the home that was built by San Diego civic leader George Marston in 1905. The 8,500 square foot house is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style architecture in California, designed by internationally famous architects William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill.
Annual Oceanside festival to celebrate Philippine culture

The Filipino Cultural Celebration is slated for June 4 outside the Civic Center in downtown Oceanside with music, performances and food from the Philippines. The 21st annual event features folk dancing and music, a fashion show of colorful costumes of the islands, ethnic cuisine and performances by local Filipino-American community members.
ACT II CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF RESALE FASHION IN LA MESA

June 1, 2022 (La Mesa) – One of La Mesa’s hidden gems is located in La Mesa’s downtown village and is known for its affordable and trendy ladies resale clothing. Act II is a family owned and operated business owned by Dolores Buller (photo, left)) and her daughter, Deanne Ross (right).
San Diego Gun Owners PAC Host Celebration Dinner

Saturday, June 18th in Mission Valley; event is open to the public. The San Diego County Gun Owners PAC (SDCGO), a political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights in San Diego County, has announced its Second Amendment Celebration Dinner, an annual fundraiser benefiting Second Amendment advocacy, will be held starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 18, at the Town and Country Resort Hotel and Convention Center in Mission Valley, 500 Hotel Circle North, San Diego.
This Carlsbad Global Taco Bar Has 5 Tacos That Are Far From Ordinary

The Global Flavors and Quality Ingredients at This Carlsbad Hotspot Are Something to Taco ‘Bout. San Diego is synonymous with tacos, and we’re always on the hunt for spots to pick up the city’s specialty. Carlsbad Village’s PureTaco is our latest hot spot, where the mouth-watering taco menu is packed with fan favorites, like Baja fish, Pastor and shredded chicken. But unlike other taco bars, PureTaco has us drooling over the unexpected global flavors in their specialty tacos, such as the Green Curry Shrimp and Pho Beef. The breezy wrap-around, dog-friendly patio, bright decor and central bar stocked with refreshing margarita makings add to the vibe and create the perfect après-beach hang. Regardless of what you’re craving, these five tacos are out of this world. Best Tacos in Carlsbad.
Jacaranda trees in full bloom around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
Movies In The Park 2022 Schedule

The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
MainStreet Oceanside Downtown Ambassador Program Ready for Summer to Welcome Visitors and Locals

Oceanside, Calif. — May 31, 2022: MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside and City of Oceanside Economic Development are excited to bring back our volunteer-driven Downtown Ambassador Program. Ambassadors will staff the information booth at the west end of the underpass on Pier View Way and North Myers Street to welcome visitors and locals to Downtown Oceanside and to provide them with any information they might need to make their time in the Downtown area of our beautiful city the best it can be. Starting today, May 31, the program will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 3.
Oceanside Annual Beach Parking Permits Now Available

Oceanside residents get 50% off Beach Parking Permits. Each permit can cover up to two vehicles registered at the same residential address. This year, the permits go virtual. Switching to a virtual permit enables the City to avoid the rising costs of materials, supplies, and services in order to keep the price the same as it has been for the past 11 years: $100 for Oceanside residents and $200 for non-residents. These permits may now be purchased year-round and customers will receive an automated expiration notification when it’s due to expire.
