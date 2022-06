PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Members of the Petal High School band returned to the Pine Belt today after traveling to Washington, D.C., to march in the National Memorial Day Parade. Brittany Swindoll, director of bands for the Petal School District, says the band was chosen to represent Mississippi in the parade this year, and it’s also the first time they have traveled since 2015.

