LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of French Lick Resort who live in southern Indiana have a new option to get to work as gas prices skyrocket. A $5 roundtrip shuttle now runs seven days a week from the resort's Clarksville office to the resort about 60 miles away. It will leave at 7 a.m. and return to Clarksville at 6 p.m.

CLARKSVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO