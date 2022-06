EDINBURG — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued the following statement in response to the tragedy in Uvalde:“As details of the tragedy in Uvalde emerge, we cannot help but suffer together. An attack on any child is an attack on the moral fabric of our society. We cannot allow that to happen. Let us grieve together and in that grief, let us find a common ground that honors the memory of these children and of their teachers by forging a solution to prevent this need to grieve in the future.”Story Courtesy Hidalgo County ...

