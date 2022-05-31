ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Man still missing, woman id’d after deadly boating accident on Lake Pueblo

By Ashley Eberhardt, Kate Singh
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — Search efforts for a missing man have proved difficult over the holiday weekend, after a pontoon boat capsized on Lake Pueblo during high winds.

“The winds picked up quite a bit during the day,” said Travis Duncan of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “It’s tough to get good sonar readings while the winds are so high. So right now we are reviewing the data we got last night and monitoring the winds so that when they do die down, we can get back on the water and continue the search.”

Search and rescue operations for the missing man were suspended Monday until 10 p.m. due to the wind.

Tragedy on Lake Pueblo: Weather’s role

A woman who was killed in the Sunday evening incident has been identified as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of Pueblo West, per the Pueblo County Coroner. A scheduled autopsy will determine the official cause of her death.

During the recovery, one child was flown to Children’s Hospital, and all other adults and children were taken to a local hospital to be checked for hypothermia.

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

Me and my family’s thought and prayers are for these people. My family and I fish Pueblo Res. A lot as we are from Canon. We’ve been in some scary situations with the wind out there as-well. God bless.

Reply
4
PUEBLO, CO
