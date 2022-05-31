Crowds enjoy Memorial Day at the Jersey Shore

It was the perfect opening weekend for both businesses and patrons at the Jersey Shore where the warm weather and sunshine brought throngs of people to the beach.

In Ocean City, some groups spent their day playing popular beach games like Spikeball, while others soaked up some rays.

"The water is the best part of any beach. If you're not going for the water why are you going to any beach?" said Tim Jefferson from Riverside, New Jersey.

His friend Gianni Turner disagrees.

"The shore is beautiful. I'm ready to get this tan!" said Turner.

On the boardwalk, the line extended down the block for Manco & Manco.

"It's relieving honestly. It's nice to see everyone just out being normal again. Nice weather on the beach, no awkwardness," said Frank Woolley, a pizza maker and manager.

The popular pizza place is still hiring and so is Lucy's in Margate.

Business owners say it's tough to hire right now and they need the staff to keep up with the crowds, which came out in force for a beautiful Memorial Day weekend.

In Wildwood, many shore goers said they made the last-minute decision to hit the beach Monday because of the perfect weather.

"We had a lot of events this weekend. We decided to wind down and come to the beach, relaxing time before we go back to work," said Felicia Fernandez of North Philadelphia.

In Atlantic City, the boardwalk still had people strolling even in the final hours of the extended weekend.

"It's been incredible. Yeah, we're having a great time. The weather's been perfect. I think in past years it's been a little bit rainy and chilly, but this year has been one of the best years we've had," said Brian Johnson from Malvern, Pa.

He's ready for a fun summer and so is Tom Madorna who may have the best beach buggy at the Jersey Shore.

"You just press the button. It's battery-operated. Incredible. You know, at 67 years old, you have to watch your health," explained Madorna.