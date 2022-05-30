Six people shot during Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee were CHILDREN aged 13 to 15 - and two are in 'very, very critical condition'

The six people wounded in weekend gunfire in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, were all children, police said Monday.

Police said that the victims were two 15-year-old girls, three 15-year-old boys, and one 13-year-old boy.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said on Sunday that four of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, but that two were in 'very, very critical' condition.

Police on the scene of a the shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday evening that left six children between 13 and 15 years old injured

Police on the scene of the Chattanooga shooting. Two 15-year-old girls, three 15-year-old boys, and one 13-year-old boy were shot, leaving one in critical condition

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly expressed outrage and incredulity over the shooting in tweets on Sunday afternoon.

'It’s ridiculous that I even need to publicly state that guns have no place in the hands of our kids. And that children shouldn’t be wandering around in the middle of the night with no supervision.'

Officers were patrolling the area of the shooting Saturday night around 11:45pm when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area. Some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene, a police statement said.

The shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to have been advancing toward each other in an altercation, when two individuals in one group pulled guns and fired at the other group, police said. Authorities are reviewing security footage from the area.

Authorities believe one or more teens were targeted, but that some victims were hit unintentionally.

One suspect was detained after the shooting but has since been cleared by the police. No arrests have been made.

The shooting in Chattanooga was one of at least 11 mass-shootings in America over the last week, according to the Washington Post.

Last Tuesday, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

At a Memorial Day festival in Taft, Oklahoma, on Sunday, one was killed and seven were injured by a gunman.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a party in Merced County, California, leaving one of the victims in critical condition.

Heavily armed police respond to the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after reports of a shooting on May 24. There have been at least 11 mass shootings in the US in the last week

President Joe Biden urged Congress to work toward a bipartisan solution on gun violence on Monday.

'I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it - at least that's my hope and prayer,' the president told reporters outside of the White House.