Lake View, AL

Metro Roundup: Hullabaloo music festival comes to Lakeview June 4

By STAFF
Village Living
 2 days ago

Lakeview will come alive this Saturday, June 4, when Slice Pizza and Moe's Original BBQ present the Lakeview Hullabaloo music festival. The event, set to take place on 29th Street South from 2 p.m. to midnight, will celebrate music, food and drink, as well as community and the rich history of...

BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham’s best restaurant ever

Birmingham’s a great place for foodies. We have fantastic restaurants…like Highland Bar & Grill, El Barrio, Automatic Seafood, and Helen. There have been other great restaurants past or present, but in my heart and stomach, none compare to an American Chinese Restaurant that opened in 1919 and operated successfully mostly in downtown Birmingham for about 70 years.
CBS 42

Alabama church replacing century-old pipe organ after fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The yawning gap in the choir loft of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church is a sight that hasn't been seen in more than six decades, ever since the congregation acquired an Austin Opus 1029 pipe organ from a church in Atlanta in 1958. Now, that organ is the subject of […]
Alabama church hires minister of 'one mile missions'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. "We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Martin honored as one of 50 legends at banquet

Chilton County native Wayne Martin will be honored as one of the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association at the 50th annual ASWA convention and awards banquet on June 12 in Birmingham. Martin poured 48 years of service into the newspaper industry with 43 of those spent at The Birmingham News and 35 years as a sports writer.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Wellstone planning to open new mental health facility this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new mental health facility is coming to North Alabama this summer. WellStone is building a Crisis Diversion Center next to its office on South Memorial Parkway. Currently, Wellstone has 12 different facilities across Madison and Cullman Counties, according to Jeremy Blair, the CEO of WellStone....
CULLMAN, AL
Shelby Humane achieves 'no-kill shelter' status

Shelby Humane, a nonprofit founded in 1977 with the mission of rescuing and rehoming the neglected and homeless pets of Shelby County, recently received a "no-kill shelter" status after achieving a 97% live release rate for 2021. The shelter found forever homes for 2,024 animals, increased its housing space by...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Meet The Mother-Daughter Duo Who Graduated Together From Birmingham School of Law

Among the nearly 85 graduates being awarded their Juris Doctorate degrees from the Birmingham School of Law this month were Birmingham mother-daughter duo Daphne (mother) and Edriuna Davis. "When my name was called at commencement, my smile, walk, pace and movement while receiving my law degree were intentional," said Daphne....
Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller's Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  "Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice," ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

