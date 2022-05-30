Metro Roundup: Hullabaloo music festival comes to Lakeview June 4
Lakeview will come alive this Saturday, June 4, when Slice Pizza and Moe’s Original BBQ present the Lakeview Hullabaloo music festival. The event, set to take place on 29th Street South from 2 p.m. to midnight, will celebrate music, food and drink, as well as community and the rich history of...
Garth Brooks is playing at Protective Stadium this Saturday, June 4 at 7PM for the first time in seven years. Sadly, it’s sold out, but if you’ve got tickets, we’ve got details for you on where to park—read on to find out where. Birmingham is *the*...
In no particular order, we’ve gathered some U-pick blueberry farms near Birmingham. Keep reading to add these farms to your bucket list. The blueberries at K & D Farms are free of pesticides, so you’ll feel amazing about the berries you’re eating. They provide a gallon bucket with plastic lining that you can take out so the bucket can be used by the next customer.
Birmingham’s a great place for foodies. We have fantastic restaurants…like Highland Bar & Grill, El Barrio, Automatic Seafood, and Helen. There have been other great restaurants past or present, but in my heart and stomach, none compare to an American Chinese Restaurant that opened in 1919 and operated successfully mostly in downtown Birmingham for about 70 years.
While you’re crafting your summer Birmingham bucket list, here are five of our top Birmingham openings that have either opened their doors or are opening soon in Birmingham. Ready to check ’em out?. 1. Alabama Peanut Co.’s Peanut Truck. Ever wish you could have roasted and boiled...
RealtySouth Realtor Stephanie Robinson describes one of her listings with one word: magical. In a letter from the sellers, Jamie Thacker wrote about her first time seeing what would end up being her home of 30 years. “It all began in 1992, when Bobby and I were living in Vestavia,”...
Jeffrey Compton was just taking his cooking back to his roots when he won the 7th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off on May 18. Compton, executive chef at a new restaurant opening in Homewood called The Battery, grew up in Destin, Florida, eating fresh seafood and produce from the Gulf region.
Seeing tons of billboards on your daily drive is a given, but these new additions have raised a few eyebrows for Birmingham drivers. One simply states “Birds Aren’t Real” and another is dedicated to the United Church of Bacon. If you’re scratching your head, read on for the answers to what they mean.
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The yawning gap in the choir loft of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church is a sight that hasn’t been seen in more than six decades, ever since the congregation acquired an Austin Opus 1029 pipe organ from a church in Atlanta in 1958. Now, that organ is the subject of […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
Chilton County native Wayne Martin will be honored as one of the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association at the 50th annual ASWA convention and awards banquet on June 12 in Birmingham. Martin poured 48 years of service into the newspaper industry with 43 of those spent at The Birmingham News and 35 years as a sports writer.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new mental health facility is coming to North Alabama this summer. WellStone is building a Crisis Diversion Center next to its office on South Memorial Parkway. Currently, Wellstone has 12 different facilities across Madison and Cullman Counties, according to Jeremy Blair, the CEO of WellStone....
Shelby Humane, a nonprofit founded in 1977 with the mission of rescuing and rehoming the neglected and homeless pets of Shelby County, recently received a "no-kill shelter" status after achieving a 97% live release rate for 2021. The shelter found forever homes for 2,024 animals, increased its housing space by...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham family is honoring their late daughter Destiny in a big way. Lacretia Riekeberg presented a $60,000 check to Children’s of Alabama from her daughter’s foundation, Destiny Stronger. Destiny battled a rare form of liver cancer in 2020 for eight months before passing...
Among the nearly 85 graduates being awarded their Juris Doctorate degrees from the Birmingham School of Law this month were Birmingham mother-daughter duo Daphne (mother) and Edriuna Davis. “When my name was called at commencement, my smile, walk, pace and movement while receiving my law degree were intentional,” said Daphne....
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.
According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.
The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats.
ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.
“Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.
No further information is available at this time.
A New York State man drowned in the Coosa River in Etowah County today. Southside police Capt. Jay Freeman said the incident happened at about 3:09 p.m. Shawn Jay Hathaway, 31, of Owega, N.Y., went into the water at the Southside City Park and did not resurface. Freeman said Hathaway’s...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
