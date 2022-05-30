ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Veterans Color Guard rifle brigade

A rainy Memorial Day sees a community...

newsdakota.com

Couple Donates Monetary Gift To Barnes County Museum

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An anonymous couple who believes in the mission of the Barnes County Historical Society has answered the challenge to support that mission by matching a gift from the Gruman family last December. Museum curator Wes Anderson said the donors have pledged to meet donations...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Historic Green School House Vandalized

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Historic Green School House was vandalized in May of 2022. Barnes County Museum Curator Wes Anderson said it’s too bad some people have to steal or destroy precious memories in a historical school house. Anyone with information on the vandalism of the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

VC’s newest public transit is a blast from the past

A recent addition to the Valley City community has people smiling about public transportation. The new trolley in Valley City turns heads as it makes its first trip around the city. “People will enjoy it, because it will be something fun to ride,” said Pat Hansen, director of South Central...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Schwan’s Home Delivery closing Jamestown depot

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Schwan’s Home Delivery will be closing their doors as of June 3 in Jamestown. Schwan’s Home Delivery became a separate company of The Schwan Company several years ago, specializing in door-to-door delivery of their products. “The decision to close the Jamestown depot on...
JAMESTOWN, ND
City
Valley City, ND
Valley City, ND
Government
SuperTalk 1270

Discover Dinosaurs On The Prairie Near Napoleon, North Dakota

I was coming back from a duck hunting trip last fall when I decided to make a pit stop in Napoleon, North Dakota. One of the few cities I've never had the pleasure of visiting before in North Dakota. As a lifelong North Dakotan, there are very few cities in the state I haven't at least stopped at a gas station before. Between hunting and fishing trips, and my job, I've been to nearly all of them.
NAPOLEON, ND
newsdakota.com

City of Jamestown Approves 12th Ave. SE Realignment Project

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In a special meeting on Wednesday, June 1st, the Jamestown City Council discussed the different options for 12th Avenue SE from 3rd St. to 6th St. In cooperation with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, planning was needed for roadway improvements...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Times-Online

Bridge Under Troubled Water

The wounds of the recent flood and rain are still present upon the Valley City landscape, and among the more striking images has been a picture of the bridge on the Bjornson Golf Course, seemingly ruined by the raging tempest. Fortunately, looks can – and likely are – deceiving, according...
VALLEY CITY, ND
#Memorial Day#Brigade#Veterans Color Guard
kvrr.com

Shelly Carlson announces run for Moorhead mayor

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson announces a campaign to keep her job. She has announced a press conference Wednesday morning at Third Drop Coffee. Carlson was unanimously appointed mayor by the City Council in February 2021 when Mayor Johnathan Judd resigned after being appointed to a judgeship in Fergus Falls.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Bismarck non-profit will spend $28,000 to oust Fargo City Commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The head of a Bismarck-based non-profit says the organization plans to spend $28,000 to help eliminate Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn in the upcoming election. Brighter Future Alliance has been sending a series of mailers that target City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn. One of the postcards...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

JDA Car Show Highlighting Classic Cars & Downtown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Mainstreet in downtown Jamestown will be lined with decked-out trucks, classic cars, motorbikes, rat rods, and anything else that has and engine Saturday, June 11th. The Jamestown Downtown Association (JDA) has held Rods, Hogs, and Things That Go Vroom as a way to bring people...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

Sickies Garage celebrates 10 years on the restaurant road

A staple in the downtown Bismarck and Fargo areas, Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews was originally started by a group of friends who would skip work to tinker in their garage, leading to plenty of cookouts. Wanting to share that feeling of fun and theme with the public, they moved from one type of workshop […]
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Spring Planting Power Packs Bring Smiles To Area Farmers

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s spring planting season and we’ve been traveling the countryside to deliver Spring Planting Power Packs. Be on the lookout for our station vehicles and flag us down. We’ll bring these bags of goodies right to the steps of your tractor! Below is a gallery of photos taken with farmers in the Barnes County.
KNOX News Radio

GF still eyes new I-29 interchange

The public got a first chance to weigh in on a proposed interchange project along I-29 in Grand Forks last night (Wednesday). The North Dakota DOT joined engineers and city officials to discuss the potential for an interchange between 32nd Avenue South and 62nd. I-29 was constructed in 1968. Since...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Mowers chop down lawns growing since the beginning of May

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we get into the early months of summer, residents across the valley breathe a sigh of relief as we go from shoveling snow to that weekly mow. But not everyone has started their mowing season. Michelle Foss is one member of the community...
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

Flying High In Fargo, Officers Issue 100 Citations In 4 Hours!

Fargo wages an air war on street racing. After the Fargo City Commission voted down a proposal to create a special task force to crack down on street racing, law enforcement showed they were already up to the "task". We've already featured a few stories this year about the extra collaboration effort law enforcement has been implementing. Mostly, it has been Highway Patrol airplane assists on high-speed chases. Cases where further police street pursuit may present a danger to the public.
FARGO, ND
Times-Online

Peggy Lee 102nd birthday celebration

The Midland Continental Depot once again celebrated the life of Peggy Lee, whose 102nd birthday was marked on Thursday. “Peggy Lee was just one of those artists, she was a true artist,” Carol Peterson, curator of the Depot museum, said. “She did everything. She’d a North Dakota lady from the prairie and we always have to celebrate all the women of the prairie -- strong women!”
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

Burgum, Sanford help break ground on new ADM soybean crushing plant in Spiritwood

SPIRITWOOD, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford today joined officials from ADM and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) at the Spiritwood Energy Park to help break ground on the Green Bison Soy Processing plant, North Dakota’s first dedicated soybean processing plant, highlighting the project as an example of how partnerships between agriculture and energy are growing both sectors in North Dakota.
SPIRITWOOD, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo looking to expand north and build vertically

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo is looking to solve an expansion problem, as they begin to address a lack of directions to continue building. "We're limited to the south, and we are limited to the east, and with our flood protection we are limited to the west," said West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis, in a conversation with WDAY's Bonnie and Friends on Tuesday, " Planning and zoning tells us that if we would have stayed on the same projectile that we were two years ago, we probably had three to four years, before we would be built out within the city limits of West Fargo."
WEST FARGO, ND

