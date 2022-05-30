Veterans Color Guard rifle brigade

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo is looking to solve an expansion problem, as they begin to address a lack of directions to continue building. "We're limited to the south, and we are limited to the east, and with our flood protection we are limited to the west," said West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis, in a conversation with WDAY's Bonnie and Friends on Tuesday, " Planning and zoning tells us that if we would have stayed on the same projectile that we were two years ago, we probably had three to four years, before we would be built out within the city limits of West Fargo."

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO