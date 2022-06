Porridge star Patricia Brake has died aged 79.News of her death was announced on Twitter by her son Jon McBain who wrote that Brake had died “after a long battle with cancer” on Saturday (28 May).The actor’s agent Scott Marshall Partners later shared the news on social media, adding: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client and well-loved stage and TV actress, Patricia Brake, at the age of 79, after a very long battle with cancer.”Brake is best known for playing Ingrid in the hit sitcom Porridge, the daughter of Norman Stanley Fletcher...

