Jonathan P. “Bless” Little, 32, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, resisting arrest, and criminal impersonation 2nd. During a traffic stop in the City of Batavia on May 12, officers determined that the passenger of the vehicle was proving a false name. Batavia patrol officers identified the passenger as Little and that Little had several Genesee County warrants. During a search, Little was allegedly found in personal possession of several bags of cocaine.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO