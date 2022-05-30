ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigel Slater’s recipe for orange and lemon ice-cream sandwiches

 3 days ago
Nigel Slater’s orange and lemon ice-cream sandwiches.

Make the ice-cream first, then the biscuits. To assemble the sandwiches, I find it easiest to place a biscuit top side down on the work surface, place a similar size cookie cutter on top then spoon the ice-cream into the cookie cutter, gently smoothing the surface as I go. Remove the cookie cutter (it pulls away easily), place a second biscuit on top, then freeze immediately and continue with the next. It’s a production line job, but easy enough. You will have some ice-cream left over to keep in the freezer for later.

Makes 8 sandwiches

For the ice-cream

double cream 500ml

natural yoghurt 200g

lemon curd 300g

lemons juice of 2

For the biscuits

butter 100g

caster sugar 25g

icing sugar 25g

plain flour 125g

cornflour 25g

orange 1 large

For the ice-cream, whip the cream until it is thick, stopping before it is stiff enough to sit up in peaks. It should lie in slovenly folds. Stir in the yoghurt, lemon curd and juice. Tip everything into a freezer box and freeze for a minimum of 4 hours. Beat every hour with a whisk to ensure a creamier consistency.

For the biscuits, line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Using a food mixer, beat the butter and sugars together until light and creamy. Sieve together the flour and cornflour. Finely grate the orange zest and add to the butter and sugar, then add the flour and mix briefly, until you have a soft dough.

Put the dough on a lightly floured work surface or pastry board, bring together into a ball, then roll out to roughly 5mm, roughly the thickness of two £1 coins. Using a 7cm cookie cutter, cut out 16 biscuits and place them on the parchment-lined baking sheet, a few centimetres apart. Rest the cookies for 30 minutes in the fridge.

Preheat the oven to 140C fan/gas mark 3. Bake the cookies for 15-20 minutes, until pale golden brown. Remove from the oven and leave to settle for 10 minutes, then carefully transfer to a cooling rack using a palette knife.

When the ice-cream has set and the biscuits are cooled, you can assemble the sandwiches. Place a 2cm-thick layer of ice-cream on half of the biscuits, then place the remaining biscuits on top. Freeze the sandwiches until needed.

Nigel Slater is the Observer’s cookery writer

