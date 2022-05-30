Zucchine con menta e mandorle – slow-cooked courgettes with mint and chilli recipe by Letitia Clark

Zucchine con menta e mandorle – slow-cooked courgettes with mint and chilli by Letitia Clark.

The courgette is something the Italians understand well. They know that liberal oil is the key to unlocking its sweet nuttiness. In this recipe, they are cooked long and slow, in plenty of olive oil, with a sprinkling of dried chilli and lots of finely sliced garlic. The resulting luxurious combination is delicious on its own, served with a scattering of mint and some toasted almonds, or as a silky bed on which to pile pork chops or roast chicken. After eating them like this, you’ll never think ill of a courgette again. I love mint here, but any soft herb is good (dill, tarragon, basil or parsley). I can taste almonds in courgettes. If you try this combination, maybe you will not think me completely mad.

Serves 4-6 olive oil 5 tbsp

garlic 3 cloves, finely sliced

courgettes 700g, halved and thinly sliced widthways

dried chilli 1, crumbled, or a pinch of chilli flakes

sea salt

mint leaves a handful, chopped

lemon zest a pinch

almonds 2 tbsp, toasted and chopped roughly

In a heavy lidded frying pan over a medium heat, warm the oil, then add the garlic and courgettes. Add the chilli and cook over a medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, so the courgettes begin to take some colour and caramelise.

After 5-10 minutes, when a fair few of the courgettes have caramelised, place the lid of the pan on and turn the heat down.

Cook for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally; if they begin to catch, add a splash of water.

Once softened, taste and season. Add the chopped mint, lemon zest and almonds just before serving. This is best eaten at room temperature, with crusty bread and cheese.

From Bitter Honey by Letitia Clark (Hardie Grant, £26)