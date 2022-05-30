Fresh salad rolls – goi cuon recipe by Uyen Luu

Fresh salad rolls – goi cuon by Uyen Luu.

The ability to roll one of these is a life skill, learned from childhood. They are the host of many parties and get-togethers, where guests are presented with an array of fresh leaves and herbs, accompanied with a variety of stars: from Saigon’s speciality of poached pork and prawns to baked fish. You can be as inventive or as simple as you wish.

For summer roll parties, get people making their own. Teaching everyone how to roll them breaks the ice, and it is great fun. You can create some of these recipes, bring them to the table with an abundance of fresh herbs and leaves, make plenty of sauces, noodles and supply a host of rice paper. Instant party!

Makes 6

For the rolls

1.6mm rice vermicelli noodles (bún) 80g, rehydrated (see directions)

poached free-range pork belly 200g, skin removed, thinly sliced

cooked prawns 165g, shelled and deveined

coriander 12 stems and leaves, roughly chopped

mint 18 leaves, roughly chopped

cockscomb mint 3 sprigs (optional)

perilla (shiso) 18 leaves (optional)

garlic chives 6 (optional)

lettuce 6 leaves

22cm rice paper sheets 6

For the hoisin, garlic and chilli dipping sauce

vegetable oil 1 tsp

garlic 1 clove, finely chopped

hoisin sauce 2 tbsp

white wine vinegar or cider vinegar ½ tbsp

caster sugar 1 tsp

chilli sauce ½ tbsp

water 1 tbsp

peanuts 2 tbsp, crushed or blended

For the nut butter dipping sauce

vegetable oil 1 tsp

shallot 1, finely chopped

bird’s eye chilli 1, finely chopped

cashew, almond or peanut butter 2 tbsp

soy sauce or tamari 2 tsp

maple syrup 1 tsp

water 2 tbsp

To prepare the rice vermicelli, bring a pot of water to the boil, cook the noodles for 10 minutes, turn off the heat, leave in the pot for 5-10 minutes, rinse in a colander until the starch water runs clear, cover and drain.

To prepare the sauces, heat the oil in a saucepan and fry the garlic or shallot until lightly browned. Add everything else except the crushed nuts in the hoisin chilli sauce and bring to a gentle boil. Pour into dipping bowls and sprinkle the nuts on top of the hoisin chilli sauce.

Wash and spin or air-dry the leaves, cook and slice your ingredients. Once all the ingredients are ready, make sure they are dry (to keep the paper from breaking later on). Place them on your work surface in separate containers ready to make the rolls. Pour some cold tap water into a tray deep and large enough to wet the rice paper. Dip the paper to moisten for one second, then place on to a chopping board.

Imagine that the round paper is a face. At the bottom centre of the paper, where the mouth would be, line up your main ingredients, then the herbs, noodles and lettuce.

Fold the two sides in – where the ears would be – then fold up the bottom flap – the chin – to cover the ingredients. It should look like you are making an envelope. Then, as tightly as possible, starting from the bottom, roll and push down as you go along until you have reached the end of the rice paper. Keep the rolls in an airtight container at room temperature and serve within 2-3 hours, depending on the weather and what you have inside. If seafood, for example, you should enjoy them straight away.

From Vietnamese by Uyen Luu (Hardie Grant, £22)