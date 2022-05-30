ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local governments must weigh flag flying policies in wake of Supreme Court decision

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
 3 days ago

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding free speech and the flags approved to fly on city property, has prompted some local governments to review and even suspend local flag policies.

The impact it could have on northwest Ohio, however, has yet to be determined.

The unanimous ruling in Shurtleff vs Boston determined that the city of Boston violated free speech rights by not allowing a Christian group to raise its flag on a city hall flagpole during an event in 2017. That’s despite the fact that previous private groups were allowed to do so.

“When the government wishes to state an opinion, to speak for the community, to formulate policies, or to implement programs, it naturally chooses what to say and what not to say,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the court’s May 2 opinion.

As a result, municipalities across the country have had to weigh changes to flag policies. Boston suspended its flag flying program last October. In Ohio, the policy has already resulted in some changes, including the suspension of the flag program in Delaware, as first reported by the Columbus Dispatch. The decision sparked some local controversy as Pride Month organizers were prepared to fly flags in the city next month.

“Once cities open up the door to allowing their flagpoles to be used for private groups, it’s not that they can’t impose no restrictions…but you can’t pick your regulation of flags based on the viewpoint expressed by those flags,” said Lee Strang, professor of constitutional law at the University of Toledo.

He added that governments are restricted in their ability to “regulate private speech” and the government must be “viewpoint neutral in its regulation of private speech.”

Some municipalities in the area have policies regulating flag use. Toledo has several regulations when it comes to raising flags, but the municipal code does not explicitly state what constitutes a group or organization being granted or denied a flag permit. The code states: “Each permit issued for a flag or banner shall be considered temporary, and is valid for a maximum of thirty consecutive days. Only one permit shall be issued per year per premise.”

Toledo is still evaluating what changes the ruling might constitute.

“The city of Toledo is reviewing the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Shurtleff. Any possible change in policy would come after further review and analysis by the law department,” said marketing and communications director Gretchen DeBacker.

A spokesman for Lucas County stated that the ruling shouldn’t have any effect on the county side, as Lucas County does not have a policy to allow individuals or groups to display a flag. Officials in Wood County and the city of Maumee also said that they don’t currently have flag display policies.

Mr. Strang said that Toledo’s flag policy is an example of imposing “time, place, and manner” restrictions, which allows discretion of when and where private flags might be able to go up, without restricting what content might be flown on that flag.

Mr. Strang said that the ruling can be applied to more than just flags, stating that it can be applied “any time where the government allows private groups to use a space.”

jon biscardi
3d ago

Taxpayer funded properties should be neutral in expression of our many varying views/beliefs.

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

