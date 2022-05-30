Monday Memories: Memorial Day is more than picnics to kick off the summer

Once called Decoration Day, Memorial Day honors fallen soldiers.

While the hoopla centers around picnics, parades, and speeches, many observe the holiday quietly, brushing away winter detritus covering markers, brightening the graves with flags and flowers.

In this 1998 Blade archive photo, Doris Toppin places flowers on her husband's grave at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Paul Toppin was a World War II veteran who died July 23, 1993.

He served on the Vicksburg during the war. After his service, Mr. Toppin ran the East Toledo Sun, a weekly paper started by his parents, James and Isabel Toppin.

