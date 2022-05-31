ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Fire crews battle brush fire in Angeles National Forest near Bouquet Reservoir

 2 days ago

Los Angeles fire crews managed to gain the upper hand on a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest near the Bouquet Reservoir, north of Santa Clarita.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon near Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads. According to authorities, just before 4 p.m., the fire grew to 48 acres but no structures were threatened. The acreage was downgraded from an earlier report of 75 acres.

By Tuesday morning, it was 50% contained and a fire line was in place around 90% of the blaze.

An official cause has not been determined but authorities said a car fire was reported in the area before the brush fire began.

No injuries were reported.

