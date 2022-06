A young man with a history of mental illness has been sitting in San Francisco County Jail for nearly a year. Six months ago, he was accepted into the county’s Mental Health Diversion Court program. Due to the lack of funding and investment in our mental health care system, however, no residential program for him is available. He remains languishing in our jail system, waiting for an appropriate placement to get the medical help he needs.

