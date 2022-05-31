Djokovic vs Nadal live stream: how to watch French Open quarter-final Roland-Garros tennis free, online and on TV now

Novak Djokovic against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open is too good to be a quarter-final, but the Spaniard's fitness struggles mean the 13-time champion hasn't been afforded the easiest of draws at the tournament that he has ruled like his own personal fiefdom since his debut triumph in 2005. The two are now on court – Nadal in green and yellow, Djokovic in red and white – duking it out for the 59th time with a total of 41 Grand Slam titles between them.

It's a gloriously warm evening at Roland-Garros and the match has been underway since just after 8pm BST / 3pm ET today. This is not one to miss. Make sure you know how to watch a free Djokovic vs Nadal live stream online and on TV from wherever you are.

Dates: 31st May, 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET

There's something about the churned terracotta clay courts of Roland-Garros that adds to the allure of the French Open. Throw in a mouthwatering quarter-final between two of the most decorated champions in tennis history – a repeat of last year's semi-final, won by Djokovic in four sets – and you've got the perfect recipe for a classic. Tuesday's match will be the 59th meeting between the pair, with Djokovic holding a slight overall advantage with 30 wins, but the Serb has only twice prevailed over Nadal in nine meetings at Roland-Garros.

The players and TV channels had all lobbied to have the match played at different times but its Prime Video that seems to have got its way with an evening showing. Conditions will be slower but global audiences far bigger.

Separated by just 11 months, Djokovic and Nadal have a healthy rivalry but the Spaniard, who turns 36 on Friday, will start as underdog, despite his 13 Rolland-Garros titles. Nadal must recover quickly from his five-set epic on Sunday against Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Djokovic is yet to drop a set this tournament. Nadal has been living with Mueller-Weiss Syndrome – a degenerative complaint that restricts movement and causes chronic pain – in his left foot since 2005, but a recent flare-up at the Italian Open means Nadal's days at the top of the game may be numbered.

The 35-year-old Djokovic's insatiable appetite for silverware shows no signs of abating. The Serb seems fitter than ever as he looks to tie level with Nadal atop the Grand Slam men's tree with 21 titles.

Novak Djokovic faces Rafael Nadal today in the 2022 French Open quarter-finals. Read on to find out how to watch a free live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a Djokovic vs Nadal free live stream

Channel 9 is showing the 2022 French Open live and free in Australia, which means 9Gem will supply a free live stream .

Currently away from Australia?

Aussies can use a VPN to access the free 9Gem live stream when abroad .

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the full details below on how to use a VPN for the 2022 French Open.

Watch the Djokovic vs Nadal live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 French Open tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal

How to use a VPN for 2022 French Open

Using a VPN to watch 9Gem from wherever you are is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 French Open on 9Gem, you should choose 'Australia'.

3. Then head over to 9Gem on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 French Open live stream. Ace!

Djokovic vs Nadal live stream: watch the French Open 2022 in 4K

Aussie viewers can watch selected matches – we're guessing both finals – in stunning 4K on Stan.

You'll need a standard Stan subscription (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month).

Of course, Stan is only available within the Australia. So if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan without being blocked. Details just above.

UK: Djokovic vs Nadal live stream

ITV not longer has the rights to French Open. Instead, coverage will be exclusive to Eurosport on Discovery+ until 2026. Subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. This includes Djokovic vs Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch the French Open live and free on 9Gem . As ever, use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas .

US: Djokovic vs Nadal live stream

In the US, the French Open is once again split between NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and the Tennis Channel (schedule below). The Djokovic vs Nadal live stream will be shown on the Tennis Channel in the US.

Peacock will stream all the best bits, including the women's and men's singles finals on 4th and 5th June. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month .

Want to see every round? Sling TV ($35/month) with the Sports add-on ($11/month) gets you streaming access to both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel. New Sling users get 50% off their first month.

