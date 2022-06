MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After five years of college basketball, Middleton High School graduate Storm Murphy is back in town, training for a new journey with an old friend. Murphy played four seasons at Wofford before transferring to Virginia Tech for his fifth and final year of college basketball. In his single season at Virginia Tech, Murphy started all 36 games, shooting 43.3 percent from the floor. He was named to the ACC All-Tournament Second Team and concluded his collegiate career with 1,603 points. After helping lead Tech to its first-ever ACC title in men’s basketball, he’s hoping to play professionally either overseas or in the United States.

1 DAY AGO