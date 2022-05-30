Kenneth A. “Ken” Scholl (1935-2022)

This letter was submitted to LebTown. Read LebTown’s submission policy here. In honor of May being preservation month, it seems timely to draw more attention to historic preservation – or lack thereof – here in Lebanon County. In keeping with that theme, I was recently alerted to Shakher Patel’s proposed plans to redevelop the former Lebanon Catholic School site to fulfill the need for housing via your publication’s February 24 article about it (“Developers of Lebanon Catholic site…”). While this proposition has value, considering the need for smart land use and affordable housing, the proposed plan also includes demolition of the former Donaghmore/Patch mansion. Should Patel follow through with that plan, Lebanon will lose yet another irreplaceable piece of its ever-dwindling historic structures.

