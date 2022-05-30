ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Kenneth A. “Ken” Scholl (1935-2022)

By Christman's Funeral Home
lebtown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth A. “Ken” Scholl, 86, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Campbelltown. He was born on Monday, September 23, 1935, to the late Warren Scholl and Kathryn Scholl nee Hilbert in Lebanon. He...

