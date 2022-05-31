Evacuation Orders Lifted For Residents Near Menkhaven Fire

By Danielle Chavira

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuation orders have been lifted for homes previously evacuated due to the Menkhaven Fire . The fire was first reported on Saturday afternoon.

It’s since burned 242 acres west on Antonito. As of Monday night, it is 50% contained.

Fire officials say strong wind proved to be a major challenge for crews, preventing any aerial support. Some spot fires were found, and crews are working to contain those.

Highway 17 has since reopened, but will be down to one lane on Tuesday for firefighting purposes.

Officials also say power has been restored.

FIRE INFO: San Luis Valley Emergency Webpage

It’s not clear what caused the fire.