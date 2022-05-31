ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conejos County, CO

Evacuation Orders Lifted For Residents Near Menkhaven Fire

 2 days ago

By Danielle Chavira

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuation orders have been lifted for homes previously evacuated due to the Menkhaven Fire . The fire was first reported on Saturday afternoon.

It’s since burned 242 acres west on Antonito. As of Monday night, it is 50% contained.

Fire officials say strong wind proved to be a major challenge for crews, preventing any aerial support. Some spot fires were found, and crews are working to contain those.

(credit: Inciweb)

Highway 17 has since reopened, but will be down to one lane on Tuesday for firefighting purposes.

(credit: Inciweb)

Officials also say power has been restored.

FIRE INFO: San Luis Valley Emergency Webpage

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

