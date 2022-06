The summer is the perfect time to enjoy family and friends and celebrate the season. The Lowcountry is a prime spot for some of the best fireworks in the area. This annual summer-long event is filled with fireworks and entertainment. It features entertainer Shannon Tanner with two one-hour shows, Cappy the Clown and Parrot Palooza (Jimmy Buffett tribute) with Tanner and the Oyster Reefers.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO