ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

So UNC won the ACC title and knocked State out of the College World Series

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-) Larry: ChampionshipU May 30, 4:46 p.m. Universities that continuously cheat like dook and LOL@STATE will eventually pay the price! K got his ass handed to him by...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

UNC Is Reportedly Pursuing A Big-Time Transfer

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are reportedly pursuing Northwestern transfer Pete Nance ahead of the 2022-23 season, per On3 Sports. Nance, the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and younger brother of current NBA player Larry Nance Jr., withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft after testing the waters this offseason — making him eligible to return for another collegiate season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ESPN

2022 Women's College World Series roundtable: Who has the best chance at stopping Oklahoma softball?

The 2022 Women's College World Series begins Thursday, and seven teams will have the opportunity to stop No. 1 seed Oklahoma from repeating. To say the Sooners have dominated would be an understatement. They have run-ruled their opponents in 38 of 56 games this season en route to a 54-2 record. They lead the country in batting average, runs scored and ERA. And they boast the home run queen in Jocelyn Alo, who has homered in four of their five NCAA tournament games thus far.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College World Series#Bitch#Pasture#Diamonds#Acc#State
saturdaytradition.com

Women's College World Series: No. 9 Northwestern faces No. 1 Oklahoma

The 2022 Women’s College World Series begins Thursday, with all 8 teams in action. No. 9 seed Northwestern will face No. 1 seed Oklahoma in Game 2 of the opening day action. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Wildcats arrive in Oklahoma...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels still hold top spot in latest ESPN Top 25 rankings

The transfer portal is still an active one here in the Summer as teams look to make additions for their 2022-23 college basketball season. For the UNC basketball program, they had a few departures to the portal but have yet to land a player after Matthew Mayer opted to go to Illinois. Despite that, UNC still returns four of their five starters from a year ago and that’s good enough for a few publications to rank the Tar Heels as the No. 1 team going into next season. ESPN dropped their updated way too early top 25 for next season and while...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Highly coveted 2023 five-star wing dishes on UNC, recruitment

While the UNC basketball class of 2023 has its two foundation pieces with five-star forward GG Jackson and combo guard Simeon Wilcher, the Heels are still very active in the recruitment of another top five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. One thing that UNC has going for them are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball forward Jawad Williams retires

Former UNC basketball standout Jawad Williams has officially called it a career. And what a career it has been. After spending four years at North Carolina and concluding his college career with a national championship, Williams went undrafted and began his international career that would last until 2022. He spent 17 seasons professionally, including a stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2009-10. Williams played overseas in Spain, Japan Israel, France, Turkey, Greece, Italy, and Japan before calling it a career. He played for several different organizations, traveling the globe and even reuniting with former teammates like David Noel and Sean May during...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 top-25 prospect says UNC among three prioritizing him

With a few commitments already in the class of 2023, and holding the second best class in the country, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are starting to prioritize some key 2024 targets. The Tar Heels have been tied to 2024 top-25 prospect Jason Asemota for a few months, but over the weekend it was verbalized as Asemota named the three schools making him a priority. According to Rivals national basketball analyst Travis Graf, Asemota listed the Tar Heels as one of the three. Four-star 2024 prospect Jason Asemota told Rivals that the three main schools in the mix to land his...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy