So UNC won the ACC title and knocked State out of the College World Series

Former UNC basketball standout Jawad Williams has officially called it a career. And what a career it has been.
After spending four years at North Carolina and concluding his college career with a national championship, Williams went undrafted and began his international career that would last until 2022. He spent 17 seasons professionally, including a stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2009-10.
Williams played overseas in Spain, Japan Israel, France, Turkey, Greece, Italy, and Japan before calling it a career. He played for several different organizations, traveling the globe and even reuniting with former teammates like David Noel and Sean May during...
