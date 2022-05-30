Louisiana Set to Play in College Station Regional

A Mega Millions ticket sold in South Louisiana is a $10,000 winner this morning. After being stymied for a large portion of the month of May Louisiana's lottery players have come roaring back in the final two drawings of the month to claim some rather large payouts. Yesterday we told you about a Powerball ticket sold in the state that is worth $100,000. Today, the prize is not quite as big but it's still a nice chunk of change considering the investment made to claim it.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO