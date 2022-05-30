ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana Set to Play in College Station Regional

By Scott Prather
 3 days ago
Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team is heading to the College Station Regional as a 3 seed. Texas A&M is the 1 seed, and the #5 overall national seed. TCU is the 2 seed, UL...

Governor Edwards Could Make Catfish Noodling Legal in Louisiana

Catfish. Pound for pound in my opinion the most delicious and ugliest fish that humans harvest for food. While I am a huge fan of seeing a golden fried and steaming catfish filet swimming in tartar sauce on my plate. I care nothing about looking into the eyes of one of those whiskered freak fish while I am attempting to get him off my hook. But apparently, hooks will no longer be needed for "catfishing" in Louisiana.
South Louisiana Mega Millions Ticket Worth $10,000 This Morning

A Mega Millions ticket sold in South Louisiana is a $10,000 winner this morning. After being stymied for a large portion of the month of May Louisiana's lottery players have come roaring back in the final two drawings of the month to claim some rather large payouts. Yesterday we told you about a Powerball ticket sold in the state that is worth $100,000. Today, the prize is not quite as big but it's still a nice chunk of change considering the investment made to claim it.
