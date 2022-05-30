ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo County Coroner identifies victim in overturned boat incident in Lake Pueblo

By Dan Beedie
 3 days ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to heavy winds, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have suspended search and rescue efforts on Lake Pueblo after a boat overturned Sunday evening.

Officials say 13 people, including eight kids and five adults, were on a large, flat boat that capsized near the north picnic area around 7:30 p.m. They believe high winds caused the boat to overturn.

One woman died as a result of the incident, one man is still missing, and one child was flown to an area hospital via UCHealth LifeLine. The remaining 10 people were taken to area hospitals. The conditions of the 11 individuals unclear at this time, according to CPW.

The overturned boat was discovered by search and rescue crews near the same area where the boat capsized.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter says they have identified the deceased individual found in Lake Pueblo by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rangers. The coroner has identified 38-year-old, Jessica Prindle, of Pueblo West died when the boat she was on capsized in Lake Pueblo.

Officials continued their search through Sunday night using Sonar to find the missing man. They say it will be difficult, as they have to search through 80 to 90 feet of water. CPW says the water is cold at this time of year, sitting at about 60 degrees.

Officials ask the public to avoid the North Shore Marina area due to heavy first responder presence. Boaters are asked to avoid the middle channel of the lake between North Marina and Rock Creek Cove as crews need calm water to conduct their search.

