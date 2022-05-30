ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

County record

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

-10:39 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report at state Route 29 and Fort Loramie Swanders Road. -11:32 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of loud music/party in the 14400 block of Runor Drive in Sidney. -10:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Sidney Daily News

Sidney PD seeks public assistance

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, along with Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers, is seeking assistance from the public. The following individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrest:. • Adrian Gregory, wanted for contempt of court, parole violation, and violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;. • Amy Morris,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Gregory S. Barlow II, 50, of Botkins, was charged with failure to reinstate license, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving with no headlights, all charges dismissed, $105 fine.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Looking for a forever home?

SIDNEY — Homes within the new Burr Oak Mill Subdivision will officially become available for sale starting Friday, June 3. The subdivision is located on the north side of Russell Road, west of St. Marys Avenue and east of Interstate 75. The announcement came during Ryan Homes’ ribbon cutting...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

May 22-28 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That’s the same number of dispatches as the week prior. Four of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Family Days planned at Johnston Farm

PIQUA — Family Days at the Johnston Farm is planned for Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, from noon to 5 p.m. John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. Families can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad and grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family. Allow time to visit the newly renovated Johnston Home to learn more about the family and how they lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight to the lives of the first people to call Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles an hour on the end of a tow rope.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna man loses life in 6-vehicle crash in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An Anna man lost his life in a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on the Indian Toll Road in South Bend, Indiana. A second person, a woman from Illinois, also died in the crash and the driver of a semi was arrested after the crash. According...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sidney Daily News

Duck Derby, Duck-n-Run 5K set for June 16

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County will again be racing ducks down the river for great prizes. The Annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K will take place on Thursday, June 16, at Tawawa Park in Sidney. It’s not too late to adopt your ducks or register for the 5K event, but time is running out. By “adopting” a duck you not only have a chance to win $1,000 and other prizes, but you will help make a difference in a child’s life by providing financial support for local youth mentoring programs. The Duck Derby and 5K are a fun and exciting way to support children within the Shelby and Darke County communities.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——— The Klute band wore their new uniforms for the first time in the parade yesterday. The uniform is very nice and the band received many complimentary remarks on their neat appearance. The uniforms are of dark green cloth with magenta trimmings. 100 Years. May 31, 1922. The...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Man sentenced to 36 months in prison for reckless homicide

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for reckless homicide, drug trafficking and possession, and tampering with evidence. Jacob Stone, 32, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 36 months in prison with two days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for reckless homicide and aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies. Stone was initially indicted on involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, for selling Fentanyl to Chadwick Amburgey which resulted in his overdose death, and four charges of drug trafficking, third, fourth, and fifth-degree felonies, for selling methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Luncheon meeting announced

NEW BREMEN — PERI District 2, Chapter 9 will hold a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Speedway Lanes, 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen. The meeting will include a program lead by Auglaize County Health Commisioner Oliver Fisher. Any Ohio retired public employee is welcome to attend and join, and reservations are not required.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour announced

TROY — The biennial Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour presented by the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will be held Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Six gardens, featuring a variety of styles and plants, will be on tour in Troy and Tipp City. Tickets...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Local restaurants a boon for Morgan’s Place Cemetery

SIDNEY — Dine-To-Donate is a fundraising program that has been utilized for many years in Sidney. Recently, Morgan’s Place Cemetery has been the recipient of the proceeds. Dine-To-Donate works when customers patronize a certain restaurant on a certain day and time. The restaurant then makes a donation to a charity of choice. The customer pays only the usual cost of the meal. Culver’s and Frisch’s have recently hosted Dine-To-Donate events. Plans for the future include The Bridge on June 8 from 4-8 p.m. Firehouse Subs and Amelio’s are to follow on July 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Aug. 4 from 4-9 p.m. respectively.
SIDNEY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sidney Daily News

Senate passes $3.5 billion investment in Ohio’s communities

COLUMBUS — Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, has announced the rolllout of the state’s capital budget, a $3.5 billion investment in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects. The legislature generally approves a capital budget every two years, and the bill funds needed improvements to public services and...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Canal Music Fest set for Saturday, June 11

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will present the 2022 Canal Music Fest on Saturday, June 11, at 6 p.m. at City Park in Tipp City. This year’s event is presented by Edison State Community College and Thrivent Financial Associate Matt Buehrer and will feature “Head Games — The Foreigner Tribute,” local favorite “Stranger” and Tipp City’s own Zach Nelson.
TIPP CITY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Darke County Parks to hold native plant sale

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ native plant sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center on Saturday, June 4. This year, DCP is welcoming four native plant vendors who will be selling a large variety of native plants, trees and shrubs. Vendors include Down Nature’s Path, The Milkweed Patch, Native Ohio Plants and Deeply Rooted Landscapes.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Doseck named to dean’s list

MARIETTA, — Marietta College’s Paige Doseck of Botkins, Ohio, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s high honors list. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s high honors list student for that semester.
MARIETTA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Water Park opening this weekend

City of Sidney Parks Maintenance employee Jim Heuing tightens a bolt on a diving board at the Sidney Water Park on Wednesday, June 1. The water park opens on Saturday, June 4.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Friday roundup: Fort Loramie boys earn D-III regional track and field title

TROY — Fort Loramie’s boys track and field squad and Minster’s girls squad each won Division III regional titles on Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Redskins’ boys finished first in the D-III regional meet with 66.5 points, 14.5 ahead of Minster, which finished second. Anna finished third with 48 points.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Learning to meet the needs of military service members

LIMA — The Wexner Medical Center will host a training at The Ohio State University at Lima for licensed Ohio behavioral health providers to help them meet the needs of the state’s service members and their families. Tier 1: Introduction to Military Culture and Deployment will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in Room 100 of the Life and Physical Sciences Building.
LIMA, OH

