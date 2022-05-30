ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Pennsylvania man killed in motorcycle crash on Conowingo Dam

By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

CONOWINGO — An investigation is continuing after a motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on the Conowingo Dam, according to the Maryland State Police.

abc27.com

One person killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning. Around 4:30 a.m. on June 1 Pennsylvania State Police responded to I-81 south near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township for a crash involving two tractor-trailers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lebanon County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on State Route 501 at the intersection with King Street in Jackson Township. Around 6:46 a.m. a Chevy Blazer was traveling north approaching the intersection when a motorcycle being ridden by a Myerstown man was traveling southbound.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Small plane crash lands on Pennsylvania golf course

Emergency crews responded to a Chester County golf course on Wednesday after a small plane crash landed. No injuries were immediately reported and authorities have not said what caused the crash.
#Motorcycle Crash#County Road#Conowingo Dam#Traffic Accident#Conowingo#The Maryland State Police#The North East Barrack#Msp#Cecil Co
YourErie

PSP reports Memorial Day weekend enforcement results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced safety and sober driving enforcement numbers for Memorial Day weekend. PSP also announced crash data for the same weekend. Troop E, covering all or parts of Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties, reported 26 DUI arrests during a four-day period. Additional stats include citations for speed […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in Lower Macungie

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews were sent to a three-vehicle crash in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Mill Creek Road and Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township around 4:30 p.m. A 69 News photojournalist said a car was on its roof. Two other vehicles were involved.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist in Northumberland County seriously injured in crash on Sunday

Watsontown, Pa. — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, in Northumberland County, after he lost control of the vehicle. State police at Milton say shortly after 3 p.m. Christopher R. Smith, 65, of Milton, was traveling north on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township when he lost control of his motorcycle just south of the intersection with Rovendale Drive. The motorcycle tilted onto its left side, causing it to make contact with the asphalt. Smith was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden. Three vehicles were involved. Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
GLENOLDEN, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NorthcentralPA.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County

Catawissa, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 487 in Catawissa near Mountain Road. Wreckage from the crash, which involved a minivan and a pickup truck towing a trailer, was scattered across much of the bridge crossing Catawissa Creek and witnesses first reported several people trapped inside vehicles.
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash at East 24th and Main streets in Northampton at 5:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. A 69 News photojournalist at the scene said the...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Two-Vehicle Crash Involved Empty School Bus

SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said an empty school bus was damaged when it was hit last Wednesday morning in Spring Township, Snyder County. At Stage and Turkey Hill Roads around 6:30 a.m. May 25 a driver was unable to stop at the stop sign on Turkey Hill Road and collided with the bus traveling west on Stage Road.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man dies after drowning in Susquehanna River, State Police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a drowning incident in the Susquehanna River, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says they were called to the Goldsboro Marina on the first block of Front Street around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. A man was found unresponsive in the river by a group of boaters who attempted to resuscitate him.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man arrested after police chase ends with crash in Westmoreland County

NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. — Police said a man from Baltimore, Maryland, led an officer on a pursuit in which speeds exceeded 120 miles per hour in Westmoreland County. The pursuit began Sunday morning on Route 22 in New Alexandria when police said an officer observed a vehicle going faster than 75 miles per hour in an area in which the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
834
Post
311K+
Views
The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

