Pennsylvania man killed in motorcycle crash on Conowingo Dam

Related
abc27.com
One person killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning. Around 4:30 a.m. on June 1 Pennsylvania State Police responded to I-81 south near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township for a crash involving two tractor-trailers.
1 injured in Chester County crash involving tractor-trailer, piece of farm equipment
One person was flown to an area hospital for treatment following the wreck.
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lebanon County crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on State Route 501 at the intersection with King Street in Jackson Township. Around 6:46 a.m. a Chevy Blazer was traveling north approaching the intersection when a motorcycle being ridden by a Myerstown man was traveling southbound.
Beloved Man ID'd As Body Boaters Found In Susquehanna River Near Three Mile Island
The man boaters believed drowned and needed rescuing on Memorial Day has been identified, according to the coroner. Craig Wayne Sellers, 61, of Harrisburg, has been identified as the man who died in a "drowning-related incident" in the Susquehanna River on Monday, May 31, according to a release by the York County coroner's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multi-Vehicle Crash Halts Traffic Into Harrisburg Along I-83 (DEVELOPING)
A multi-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a standstill along Interstate 83 northbound on Wednesday, June 1, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The crash happened between Exit 41 B-Lemoyne and Exit 43- Capitol/2nd Street around 5 p.m. according to PennDOT. The crash reportedly involved three to five vehicles...
fox29.com
Small plane crash lands on Pennsylvania golf course
Emergency crews responded to a Chester County golf course on Wednesday after a small plane crash landed. No injuries were immediately reported and authorities have not said what caused the crash.
Wreck caused traffic issues on Route 33 South in Plainfield Township
UPDATE: Emergency responders have cleared the wreck, but there was a residual traffic backup, a dispatch supervisor said just after 8 a.m. INITIAL POST: A two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning disrupted traffic on Route 33 South in Plainfield Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police report. Injuries...
Pennsylvania State Police Investing Attempted Walmart Theft
LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating an attempted theft that occurred at the Walmart located at 800 Commons Drive in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 3:04 PM, Troopers from the Avondale Station...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PSP reports Memorial Day weekend enforcement results
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced safety and sober driving enforcement numbers for Memorial Day weekend. PSP also announced crash data for the same weekend. Troop E, covering all or parts of Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties, reported 26 DUI arrests during a four-day period. Additional stats include citations for speed […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews were sent to a three-vehicle crash in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Mill Creek Road and Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township around 4:30 p.m. A 69 News photojournalist said a car was on its roof. Two other vehicles were involved.
Motorcyclist in Northumberland County seriously injured in crash on Sunday
Watsontown, Pa. — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, in Northumberland County, after he lost control of the vehicle. State police at Milton say shortly after 3 p.m. Christopher R. Smith, 65, of Milton, was traveling north on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township when he lost control of his motorcycle just south of the intersection with Rovendale Drive. The motorcycle tilted onto its left side, causing it to make contact with the asphalt. Smith was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured
GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden. Three vehicles were involved. Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County
Catawissa, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 487 in Catawissa near Mountain Road. Wreckage from the crash, which involved a minivan and a pickup truck towing a trailer, was scattered across much of the bridge crossing Catawissa Creek and witnesses first reported several people trapped inside vehicles.
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash at East 24th and Main streets in Northampton at 5:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. A 69 News photojournalist at the scene said the...
wkok.com
State Police: Two-Vehicle Crash Involved Empty School Bus
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said an empty school bus was damaged when it was hit last Wednesday morning in Spring Township, Snyder County. At Stage and Turkey Hill Roads around 6:30 a.m. May 25 a driver was unable to stop at the stop sign on Turkey Hill Road and collided with the bus traveling west on Stage Road.
abc27.com
Man dies after drowning in Susquehanna River, State Police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a drowning incident in the Susquehanna River, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says they were called to the Goldsboro Marina on the first block of Front Street around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. A man was found unresponsive in the river by a group of boaters who attempted to resuscitate him.
2-year-old dies after drowning in Elkton on Monday
A 2-year-old was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after drowning on Memorial Day according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
maggrand.com
Pennsylvania man who sought treatment for jaw pain fatally struck chiropractor in the jaw
A Pennsylvania patient, who had been seeking treatment for jaw pain, was found guilty of criminal homicide and other charges on Friday for murdering a chiropractor in November 2020. Joseph O’Boyle, 23, will learn his fate in the coming months for criminal homicide, criminal trespassing, and possession of an instrument...
Prosecutor: Woman dies after being hit by out-of-control car in North Cape May
A woman died after she was struck by an out-of-control car on the coast of North Cape May, New Jersey, according to investigators.
wtae.com
Man arrested after police chase ends with crash in Westmoreland County
NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. — Police said a man from Baltimore, Maryland, led an officer on a pursuit in which speeds exceeded 120 miles per hour in Westmoreland County. The pursuit began Sunday morning on Route 22 in New Alexandria when police said an officer observed a vehicle going faster than 75 miles per hour in an area in which the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
Cecil Whig
Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
834
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.comhttps://www.cecildaily.com/
Comments / 2