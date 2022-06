When forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and teachers everywhere had to get creative in order to teach their students. What came out of this necessity was a new understanding of all the different ways in which students can be taught, and all the different ways students learn. While many students can thrive and do well in a traditional schooling environment, others may need or desire a different approach. For District 21 (D21) in The Dalles, this is where Innovations Academy comes in.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO