Redmond Theft Suspect Caught After Standoff

REDMOND, OR -- A man suspected of stealing items from the back of a parked pickup was arrested Sunday with the help of CERT. Police first responded to the Redmond Wilco Farm Store just after 9:30 a.m....
A Clackamas County couple were arrested by Central Oregon drug agents late Tuesday night in a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Redmond, accused of trafficking in fentanyl pills and distributing them in Central Oregon.
The post CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
After weeks of investigation, Redmond Police arrested a suspect for stealing from vehicles and businesses. On Sunday, May 29, at 9:36 A.M. RPD received a call from a victim of theft at the Wilco Farm Store in Redmond, according to Lt. April Huey. Lt. Huey said the caller claimed that...
A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
Bend Police are asking the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old boy riding a bike. It happened Tuesday night around 4:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of NE Highway 20. That’s in the area of Cibelli’s Pizza and Subaru of Bend.
On 05/26/2022 Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500blk of Valentine Ct. in Springfield regarding an in-progress burglary. Neighbors of the involved residence called 911 to report that three unknown people were stealing property from within the location. When confronted by a bystander, one of the suspects shoved the bystander to the ground. The bystander struck his head on the pavement and was rendered unconscious. The suspect also placed another bystander in a headlock and threw her to the ground before rummaging through her purse. The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Tanner Glen Mace, fled the location on foot. Mace was located hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody. The injured bystander was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two other suspects involved in the burglary had been able to flee the location in a U-Haul pickup. They are described as a white male adult wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat and a white female adult with brown hair and a short, thin build. Mace was transported to the Lane County Jail where he was lodged on charges including: Assault in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Physical Harassment, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. He was also lodged on unrelated outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
Crash early last Tuesday morning happened near mile post 4 on Powell Butte Highway. Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Powell Butte Highway early last Tuesday morning. According to a Crook County Sheriff's Office report, deputies, Oregon State Police troopers and personnel from Crook County Fire and...
COBURG, Ore. - Firefighters and police responded Monday morning to reports of a car in a ditch at Trail's End Park at the north end of Industrial Way in Coburg on Monday. No one was with the car. The engine was cold. The investigation is ongoing.
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, family and friends of Bianca Ceperich gathered at Wesley Lynn Park in Oregon City to remember the 16-year-old. On Friday, May 20, Bianca and several friends were driving on South New Era Road in Clackamas County when, according to investigators, their sedan crossed the center line and hit a truck. Bianca, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The teen driver, the other two passengers, and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital.
A reader who lives in the Broadway Neighborhood of West Albany has been bothered by a mysterious humming noise at night, and she wondered if I had any ideas about the cause. “It is a sound with a vibration, like being on an airplane feels,” she wrote. “Some nights it is quite loud and hard to fall asleep to. Other nights it is quite faint, but ever present nonetheless. It comes through ear plugs which seem to accentuate the vibrational hum.”
BEND, OR -- A failed HVAC system is blamed for a fire in a Bend vacation rental, Saturday afternoon. Fire was limited to one unit at the Riverside and Pioneer Park Condominiums and the two guests were not home at the time. Damage is estimated at about $120,000. Bend Fire...
OAKRIDGE, Ore.-- One family is displaced after a fire that started in the garage spread to their house in Oakridge. Oakridge Fire and Dexter Fire crews responded Sunday just before 10 a.m. on the house near the intersection of Commercial Street and South Diamond Street. Officials said the house and...
LEBANON, Ore.-- The Lebanon Fire District responded to two structure fires in the last two days. Officials said a 40 by 100 foot storage building caught fire at the corner of Lacomb Drive and Totem Pole Road. The fire required 16 people as well as multiple apparatus to put out,...
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Demolition began Tuesday in Prineville, in preparation for Crook County’s new Justice Center. Crews tore down the old bowling alley on Northwest Second. The building has also been a car dealership, a church, even a secondhand store. But it’s been vacant for years. County Judge Seth Crawford got a little surprise during the work, "One of the most exciting things, at least for me, was that during the process they found a beehive in the building. They were able to have someone come down before the demo started and save 20,000 bees out of the wall."
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
REDMOND — A former Oregon death row inmate who got a second chance at freedom could now face nearly 20 years in prison following a conviction for stabbing three people outside a Redmond bar. Gregory Paul Wilson, 55, was found guilty on Wednesday of three counts of second-degree assault...
The homeless camp on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path featured in Friday’s story had been cleared by Friday afternoon. Impromptu camping along the Willamettte River is common, but the campsite under the Lyon Street Bridge was unusual. It was the first I had seen so close to the riverfront walking and bicycling path itself.
All open debris burning in areas covered by Bend Fire and Rescue and Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 will be prohibited starting Wednesday. Campfires are still allowed, but Bend Fire and Rescue says that could change later this summer. Outdoor debris burning is already banned year-round in the...
A four-vehicle injury crash on the northbound Bend Parkway (Highway 97) Friday afternoon closed the highway in both directions, officials said.
The post Bend Parkway reopens after four-vehicle injury crash as holiday travel period begins appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 1