Clackamas County, OR

Rep. Schrader Loses Primary Race

By Heather Roberts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLACKAMAS, OR -- Elections experts have declared a winner in the Democratic Primary for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, despite more than 20,000 still uncounted ballots...

Comments / 11

LGBFJB
2d ago

She was endorsed by the the fake Indian, elizabeth warren. That’s all you need to know about her.

Reply
8
what are we here for?
2d ago

Vote red Oregon. Portland people with the rainbow colored hair need to learn something.

Reply
8
WWEEK

Clackamas County’s Ballot Snafu Could Set an Oregon Record for Longest Duration Between Election Night and Final Results

As of press deadline, just two votes separated Neelam Gupta from Daniel Nguyen in the May 17 Democratic primary for House District 38. That margin is so narrow it could easily trigger a recount. Which means an extension of purgatory for Gupta, Nguyen and voters. They’ve already waited more than two weeks for final results, thanks to a botched ballot printing in Clackamas County that required elections officials to duplicate each ballot by hand.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Oregon Secretary of State weighs in on Clackamas County election debacle

Your browser does not support the audio element. Thousands of Clackamas County ballots from the May 17 primary had to be reprocessed because misprinted barcodes left them unreadable by tabulating machines. According to the county clerk, the vote counting will continue until mid-June. The debacle is fueling conspiracy theories and caused confusion in the 5th Congressional District race, which the Associated Press finally called 10 days after the election. We hear from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan about the situation in Clackamas County and how Oregon can avoid problems like this in the future.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Read endorses Kotek for Oregon governor after Demo primary loss

Former House speaker beat state treasurer, 56% to 32%, for what will be a three-woman race in Nov. 8 election.State Treasurer Tobias Read has endorsed Tina Kotek, who defeated him in the May 17 Democratic primary for Oregon governor. Kotek, the former Oregon House speaker from Portland, won 56.1% to Read's 31.8%. Patrick Starnes, the 2018 Independent Party nominee who ran as a Democrat, won 2.1%, and 12 other candidates split the rest of the Democratic votes. Kotek faces Republican Christine Drazan of Canby, the former House GOP leader who won 23% in a 19-candidate field, and unaffiliated candidate Betsy...
OREGON STATE
Ballotpedia News

Initiative campaign submits signatures to disqualify Oregon state legislators from re-election after a legislative walkout

On May 27, the sponsors of an Oregon ballot initiative to disqualify state legislators from re-election after a legislative walkout submitted 183,942 unverified signatures. The initiative is a constitutional amendment that would exclude legislators from re-election following the end of their term if they are absent from 10 legislative floor sessions without permission or excuse. In order to qualify for the ballot, sponsors need 149,360 valid signatures, which is equal to 8% of the votes cast for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election.
miamistandard.news

Oregon Officials’ Rejection Of Rules For Spiritual And Religious Psilocybin Use Called Into Question

Last week, the board proposing rules for Oregon’s nascent psilocybin industry held a second-to-last meeting before making final recommendations to state regulators. The meeting was contentious, and for the first time in its fourteen-month history, the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board started with a closed-door executive session. For one hour,...
OREGON STATE
Kurt Schrader
The Oregonian

Here is what background check numbers tell us about last year’s gun sales in Oregon

Background checks for gun sales in Oregon remained high last year but did not the top the state’s record year in 2020, according to a new state police report. Oregon State Police last year conducted 338,330 background checks on prospective gun buyers, a drop from 2020, when the state recorded the most, 418,061. Yet last year’s number was still far greater than the background checks in each of the three previous years from 2017 through 2019, figures show.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon lawmakers to hear updates this week on paid leave, care for vulnerable kids, risks to school spending

Oregon lawmakers have a packed schedule of meetings this week to get updates on how the state is implementing a long list of laws and spending priorities. Starting Wednesday, Oregon’s 90 lawmakers will hold dozens of meetings on topics ranging from drug treatment grants and challenges at the state’s public defender agency, to pleas by parents of severely developmentally disabled children to extend a pandemic program that allowed parents to work as paid caregivers for their children.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon Public Schools Can Ban Guns on Campuses, Biden Promises Rockets, and—Finally, BTS in the White House!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! If you're comfortable...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Kotek talks historic upcoming election for Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek won the democratic nomination for governor by a landslide — 56-percent of the vote compared to 32% for her closest challenger, Treasurer Tobias Read. Now, Kotek’s attention turns to the November election, a historic race where she will face...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

MORROW COUNTY RECEIVES SIGNATURES TO PUT GREATER IDAHO ON THE BALLOT

Last Thursday the Greater Idaho movement submitted a petition to put a ballot initiative onto the November 2022 Morrow County ballot. Organizer Mike McCarter said so far, nine eastern Oregon counties have voted for the movement’s ballot measures: two in November 2020, five in May of 2021, one in a special election in November, and Klamath County in the recent May Primary Election.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
