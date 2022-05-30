Rep. Schrader Loses Primary Race
CLACKAMAS, OR -- Elections experts have declared a winner in the Democratic Primary for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, despite more than 20,000 still uncounted ballots...kbnd.com
CLACKAMAS, OR -- Elections experts have declared a winner in the Democratic Primary for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, despite more than 20,000 still uncounted ballots...kbnd.com
She was endorsed by the the fake Indian, elizabeth warren. That’s all you need to know about her.
Vote red Oregon. Portland people with the rainbow colored hair need to learn something.
Comments / 11