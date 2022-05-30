ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

LSU to Hattiesburg, LA Tech to Austin for NCAA Baseball Regionals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA DI baseball field of 64 bracket was revealed Monday. LSU will compete in the Hattiesburg regional with Southern Miss, Army and Kennesaw State. Louisiana Tech will play in the Austin regional with Texas, Air...

Playing Dirty with Southern Miss

It’s officially the month of June, which means it’s time for postseason baseball! LSU is unfortunately on the road again, but thankfully not in the Pacific Time Zone this year. In fact, they will be making a rather short drive to Hattiesburg, Mississippi. In order to learn more...
Cade Signs with Senior College

WESSON – The Co-Lin Softball team recently celebrated several of their sophomores signing with senior colleges. One of those sophomores was Malori Cade who will continue her career at Delta State University. Cade, a Brookhaven native, played in 38 games for the Lady Wolves as the primary right fielder...
PRCC stays in Winners Bracket in NJCAA World Series

When it comes to post-season college baseball, double-elimination is a great safeguard against the randomness that is baseball. But truth be told, life is just better in that winners bracket and who doesn’t want a better life?. Top ranked Pearl River asserting its dominance once again late last night...
Mother raises concerns about "monkey award" for her son

Wildcats advance to NJCAA DII National Championship. Forrest General Healthcare Foundation hosts 6th annual ‘Win This Car’ raffle. One lucky person will receive a brand new 2022 Honda Pilot SE for just $75. USM ESports wins first National Championship in program history. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. In...
Jeepin’ the Coast sees Mississippi Heroes honor caregiver

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Jeepin’ the Coast kicked off a week-long event at Champion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Gulfport. Here, caregiver Bertha Crawford was given a few gifts of appreciation from Mississippi Heroes. The event itself allowed hundreds of Jeep owners to come together and show...
Auditor White Announces Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College as Second PIE Award Winner

State Auditor Shad White announced Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year on June 2 at the Hospitality Resort Management Center. The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative uses of taxpayer dollars.
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering the Allies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lot of service members are buried in military cemeteries like the one in Vicksburg, but there is a much smaller military cemetery in Jackson. Not only is the cemetery not very well known any more, the people buried there are from a chapter of Mississippi history that a lot of folks are not familiar with.
Wesley's Tuesday 7AM Tropics Update

Today will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s along the coast and the upper 80s to low 90s inland. The heat index will be hot in the mid to upper 90s. The winds will be a bit breezy from the southeast, but they will settle somewhat through the day. Wednesday and Thursday look hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the 90s to 100s. By Friday, a cool front, or not as hot front, will approach our area from the northwest bringing a higher chance for showers. If the front actually moves through to our south, we could get a shot of some lower humidity and another dry weekend. The remnants of Agatha is being watched and now has a medium chance for development near the Yucatan Peninsula this week. The remnants look like they could reform and will make its way toward Cuba and Florida. No impact is expected to Mississippi from any tropical disturbance this week. But the northerly flow on the back side of this system may help to pull Friday’s front through our coastal region.
Fantasia headed to Brandon Amphitheater August 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrity artist, actress and producer, Fantasia, is headed to Brandon Amphitheater on August 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The artist rose to fame as the winner of the third season of American Idol in 2004. She’s also been...
Congressional Primary Elections next Tuesday

The Congressional Primary Elections for Mississippi are one week from today. Residents of the Fourth Congressional District can head to the polls and vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. The incumbent, Steven Palazzo, will be challenged by six other Republicans. Palazzo is facing off against Raymond Brooks, Carl...
Residents react to gas prices during Memorial holiday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The average price for gas in Mississippi has doubled from a year ago, with the price at the pump going from $2.07 to now $4.17, according to AAA. Despite the increased price, some drivers in the Pine Belt say it hasn’t affected their wallets at all.
