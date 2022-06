As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Gabe Hall, a Redshirt Junior, will be a key piece in this upcoming season to what is arguably one of the best defensive lines in the country. Hall is entering his fourth year at Baylor, but due to redshirting the 2020 season, he has two years of eligibility remaining. Hall is a communications major and made the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll twice. Not only does he make an impact on the field, but Hall also takes pride in being a leader for the younger players and enjoys being one of the hardest workers on the team.

