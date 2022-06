We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Divorce is generally considered one of the most stressful life events, impacting finances, social relationships, and mental health. The decision to end a marriage can be difficult, and there is often conflict and fallout between partners as they undergo the separation and divorce process. Your existing support system might be torn by people “taking sides,” or your friends might pull away because they do not understand what you are going through, and the process can be incredibly isolating.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 22 HOURS AGO