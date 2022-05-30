Pearl City High School seeking head coach for softball program

Former University of Hawaii standout Kupono Fey has been named assistant coach for the two-time defending national champion University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team, head coach Charlie Wade announced on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to welcome Kūpono to our coaching staff,” Wade said. “Kūpono was a model student-athlete during his playing career. His dedication and […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As University of Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang took over the football program earlier this year, one thing was clear, he had many cracks he needed to fix this season — one being nutrition. During the summer months, the team doesn’t have the resources to be...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii football team's summer training program is looking a bit different this year. For many of the players on the team, this will be their first time having a summer nutrition program. The new Braddahhood Grindz is a partnership between the Hawaii Restaurant Association...
College Softball’s Queen remains on her throne. Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo for the second straight season was selected as USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year on Tuesday. The Oklahoma senior utility player is the fifth player to repeat as an honoree and second OU standout to win it in consecutive seasons joining Keilani Ricketts in […]
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Former UH Women's Volleyball player Kirsten Carlson Sibley was arrested Monday morning for driving under the influence. Honolulu Police reported that Sibley, 24, was arrested around 3:50 a.m. on May 30 for a DUI at 5156 Kalanianaole Highway, around the Aina Haina area in Honolulu. Sibley is...
ʻAuliʻi Aikau-Osurman is still on cloud nine, a mere few weeks after ensuring hundreds of students, like her, put on their caps and gowns for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa spring 2022 in-person commencement ceremonies. Not only did she receive her MEd in educational administration...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public charter school in Wahiawa is facing backlash from some parents who were told laptops provided to students as part of a remote learning program would need to be returned. The Public Charter School Commission is looking into the concerns. Parent Kelly Olayan said the school...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported improvement to both the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua on Oahu, and the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo on the Big Island are continuing. At the Women’s Community Correctional Center, there will be new housing, administration building, and visitation building. The new buildings are […]
First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu has had a unique set-up. For a time, it was the only church in the world to own an 18-hole golf course — with golfers teeing up outside while congregants inside worshiped God in the clubhouse. That may sound strange, but the church’s Koolau...
On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates...
On Maui, residents are seeing their rents soar. Pahoa High student’s artwork chosen to be featured on Mauna Kea coin. A Pahoa High schooler’s design will be featured on new coin commemorating Mauna Kea. It took HPD nearly a year to get a new chief. Now, it could...
The promise is indeed true: Passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America—the only ship offering seven-night cruises year-round in Hawaii—can enjoy nearly 100 hours in port on four different islands. The ship resumed sailing on April 9, 2022, after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus, with guests embarking in Honolulu every Saturday to spend two days each on Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii (aka The Big Island), overnighting in port on the first two and getting 10 hours each in Hilo and Kona on the third. The schedule allows for plenty of time to explore, whether you’re a first-timer or a returnee looking to revisit favorite places.
A popular venue for concerts, graduations, and other special events will be undergoing some major renovations. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center, which includes the concert hall, arena, and exhibition hall, is scheduled for a $45 million upgrade, which city officials said is long overdue.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane season in the Central Pacific begins Wednesday, and officials continue to stress the importance of preparedness. Forecasters are predicting a “below average” season for cyclone activity — between two and four cyclones — but they remind the public that it only takes one storm to do significant damage.
Gov. Ige faces decision on bill to limit emergency authority of future governors. Lawmakers this session approved a bill that would allow them to end his and future governor’s emergency powers after 60 days. Maui residents place thousands of flags on the graves of fallen service members for Memorial...
The state Board of Land and Natural Resources will decide Tuesday if it will grant a contested case hearing to a North Shore beachfront homeowner. He was fined nearly $100,000 for allegedly using sandbags and creating erosion control measures without approval. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Office...
Better pavement on state highways, safer bridges and advanced traffic signals to ease congestion are some of the projects in Hawaii that could get a boost thanks to the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed last fall. Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The end of May is a time for graduation ceremonies, the beginning of summer travel, and it's also the start of lychee season in Hawaii. One of the stores known for selling lychee on Oahu is Sun Chong Company on Hotel Street in Chinatown. "We've been family...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since 2019, a formal remembrance of our country's fallen soldiers was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Celebrating 71 years of Memorial Day Ceremonies, the widely-attended event was once again open to the public after a two-year hiatus...
