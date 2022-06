Three incidents of aggravated robbery took place within the Mesquite city limits over the past week, according to community crime map information. The three incidents took place within a 48-hour period on May 25 and 26. The first incident of aggravated robbery occurred at 3 p.m. May 25 on the 2700 block of North Mesquite Drive. The first of two aggravated robbery reports on May 26 was taken at 11:20 a.m. on the 1000 block of Americana Lane, followed by a second report at 8 p.m. on the 18900 block of IH in Mesquite.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO