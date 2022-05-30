Windred Mervin Reid, 87

Jane Dettor Gowen, 93, passed away at her home in Batesville Monday evening, May 30, 2022. Funeral services for Jane will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at First Baptist Church in Batesville. Dr. Tommy Snyder will officiate the service with Gowen Cox assisting. The family will...
Burnette Allen, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 31, at the Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. Family and friends are invited to gather Sunday afternoon, June 5, at 3:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 4:30 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.
Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, May, 25 with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding. Vandell Marquis Pollard, 206 Fisher Street, Apt. 13, Batesville, had a felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Micheauxn Latwain Chapman, 334 Butler Road, Apt. A,...
On Saturday at the Methodist Church in Lambert there will be a celebration of life service for Frankie Bridges Hudson. She died last Wednesday at a Memphis hospital. Wells Funeral Home has charge, so the service will be professional and warm for the family. There will be laughter and tears.
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. May 23. Kelsey Dexter Washington, 1384...
WWII veteran Harvey Seale, 97, is helped by family members at Monday’s Memorial Day program on the Batesville Square as he makes his way to the monument dedicated to the Panola County residents who gave their lives in military service to the United States. Seale led a group of veterans in attendance in laying a wreath of honor at the monument as part of the program, organized each year by the Exchange Club of Batesville. The guest speaker, Retired Brigadier General Bradley Scott MacNealy of Sunflower County spoke about his experiences in a 36-year military career and his service in battles in Iraq.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who drove a mortally wounded friend to a fire station for aid has been indicted in the man’s death, according to Shelby County District Attorney General, Amy Weirich. Bretrue Jackson, 41, has been indicted on three second-degree murder charges. According to the DA’s Office, the incident happened the afternoon […]
The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Travel. Enforcement Period Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began on Friday, May 27, at 12:01 am. MHP issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving, and. cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt violations. MHP also investigated...
This page has been updated to reflect the correct location. Police originally reported that this shooting occurred on Kansas Street. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was left injured after a shooting on Walnut Grove overnight. Police say a man was shot at an intersection on Walnut Grove and Tillman Street just before 3 a.m. on […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you paid your utility bill Wednesday morning in Collierville, you may want to check on it. According to the Town of Collierville, the utility payment box in Cox Park on Powell Road was broken into Wednesday night. They said everything in the box was stolen. City officials said the personal information of […]
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Awards that kids receive in school can inspire pride in both the child and their parents. But one Mid-South mother says her pre-k son brought home the “Monkey Award”, a moment that left her asking questions. The family contacted Action News 5 and we...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC reports that more than half of fatal and non-fatal drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters. It’s amazing how something so calm and peaceful can be so rough and potentially deadly underneath. May 18, just before the unofficial start...
Memphis, TN – The court date for two of Young Dolph’s suspected killers has reportedly been moved. According to FOX13 Memphis, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were in court on Friday (May 27) where their attorneys asked to reschedule. As reporter Jeremy Pierre explained in a tweet, “YOUNG...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Jaylen Jordan, 17 is facing years behind bars after a shooting at a Parkway Village service station. The incident occured on September 30, 2021 near South Perkins and Cottonwood Road. Investigators said that Jordan, 16 at […]
Poll managers for the Tuesday, June 7, party primary election have been announced by the Panola County Election Commission. There are 20 polling places in the county and each has at least two managers. One is designated as the Receiving and Returning manager, who is charged with opening the ballot boxes to begin the election, sealing them at the closing of the polls, and delivering them to the Batesville Courthouse for review and tabulation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted of groping a hairstylist at a Memphis barbershop after receiving a haircut, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened May 16, 2019, at a men’s barbershop in the 9000 block of Highway 64. The stylist said...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street Wednesday morning. Memphis police officers responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. One person was rushed to the hospital. We are working to find out more information about the case.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three teenagers and two adults have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy during a funeral procession for a teen homicide victim in Memphis, Tennessee. A grand jury handed down five indictments on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting death...
