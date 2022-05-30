Windred Mervin Reid, 87

WWII veteran Harvey Seale, 97, is helped by family members at Monday’s Memorial Day program on the Batesville Square as he makes his way to the monument dedicated to the Panola County residents who gave their lives in military service to the United States. Seale led a group of veterans in attendance in laying a wreath of honor at the monument as part of the program, organized each year by the Exchange Club of Batesville. The guest speaker, Retired Brigadier General Bradley Scott MacNealy of Sunflower County spoke about his experiences in a 36-year military career and his service in battles in Iraq.

BATESVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO