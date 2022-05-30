ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Vivian Kate Hopper

By Staff reports
panolian.com
 3 days ago

Vivian Kate Hopper, infant daughter of Walt and Courtney Carter Hopper, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Family and friends are invited to gather Tuesday morning, May 31, at...

www.panolian.com

panolian.com

Burnette Allen, 83

Burnette Allen, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 31, at the Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. Family and friends are invited to gather Sunday afternoon, June 5, at 3:30 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 4:30 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Jane Dettor Gowen, 93

Jane Dettor Gowen, 93, passed away at her home in Batesville Monday evening, May 30, 2022. Funeral services for Jane will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at First Baptist Church in Batesville. Dr. Tommy Snyder will officiate the service with Gowen Cox assisting. The family will...
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log 5/23-28/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. May 23. Kelsey Dexter Washington, 1384...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Emmett Ray Croney, 87

Emmett Ray Croney, 87, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford. Per Mr. Croney’s wishes, there will be no services scheduled at this time.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Lessons learned from a Lambert lady

On Saturday at the Methodist Church in Lambert there will be a celebration of life service for Frankie Bridges Hudson. She died last Wednesday at a Memphis hospital. Wells Funeral Home has charge, so the service will be professional and warm for the family. There will be laughter and tears.
LAMBERT, MS
panolian.com

Batesville Municipal Court 5/25/22

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, May, 25 with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding. Vandell Marquis Pollard, 206 Fisher Street, Apt. 13, Batesville, had a felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Micheauxn Latwain Chapman, 334 Butler Road, Apt. A,...
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

MHP busy during Memorial holiday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Travel. Enforcement Period Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began on Friday, May 27, at 12:01 am. MHP issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving, and. cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt violations. MHP also investigated...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Walkway of Heroes Opens in Sardis

The Town of Sardis held a special Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 30, to mark the completion of the Walkway of Heroes. Friends and family of veterans – active, retired, and deceased – purchased the bricks in honor of the service members. Mayor Richard McCarty, a retired Marine, led the project with support from the Board of Aldermen, Sardis businesses, and citizen volunteers. Those in attendance at Monday’s event were also invited to join the mayor and other Sardis officials as they placed American Flags on the graves of service members at Rose Hill Cemetery. (Kay Wolfe)
SARDIS, MS
panolian.com

Memorial Day Wreath Laid on Square

WWII veteran Harvey Seale, 97, is helped by family members at Monday’s Memorial Day program on the Batesville Square as he makes his way to the monument dedicated to the Panola County residents who gave their lives in military service to the United States. Seale led a group of veterans in attendance in laying a wreath of honor at the monument as part of the program, organized each year by the Exchange Club of Batesville. The guest speaker, Retired Brigadier General Bradley Scott MacNealy of Sunflower County spoke about his experiences in a 36-year military career and his service in battles in Iraq.
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

BJHS Baseball Awards

Batesville Junior High baseball award winners include (from left) TIger Sportsmanship Award – Brooks Elliott; Defensive MVP – Jarett Toliver; Team Captain Owen Roebuck, Team Captain/Offensive MVP – Carter Drumheller; Academic Award – Mac Austin; and Pitching Award – Holden Daleke.
BATESVILLE, MS
panolian.com

It’s Fashion Metro Has New Location

Panola Partnership held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for It’s Fashion Metro at the store’s new location May 19. The women’s clothing store is now located adjacent to Rose’s department store on Hwy. 6. It’s Fashion Metro was the last business located in the old Factory Outlet Mall, now the site of the Northwest Community College Concourse. Joining the employees of It’s Fashion Metro for the ribbon cutting were members of the Panola Partnership and real estate developer Woody Loden.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Shooting investigation ongoing, suspects out of jail

Batesville Police investigators continue to build cases against two Grenada men charged following the shooting on Lomax Street the night of Springfest. Other arrests also remain a possibility, police said this week. D’vontae D’Sean Journey, 18, and Zyducius Rah’camary Jones, 18, were charged with the same crimes last week –...
BATESVILLE, MS
Obituaries
panolian.com

Poll Managers for Tuesday primaries

Poll managers for the Tuesday, June 7, party primary election have been announced by the Panola County Election Commission. There are 20 polling places in the county and each has at least two managers. One is designated as the Receiving and Returning manager, who is charged with opening the ballot boxes to begin the election, sealing them at the closing of the polls, and delivering them to the Batesville Courthouse for review and tabulation.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

