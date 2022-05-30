Avalanche GM Joe Sakic hopeful he's built championship-worthy team: 'We want to win the Stanley Cup'

DENVER • Joe Sakic knows what it takes to win the Stanley Cup.

The Avalanche general manager and vice president won two cups as Colorado's captain in 1996 and 2001. And now, in his 11th year in the Avalanche's front office, he hopes he's assembled a team good enough to win the franchise's third Stanley Cup.

"When you look at any championship team, they have depth. All lines contribute," Sakic said. "Your best players still have to be your best players to have a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup. You also need everyone else contributing."

Over the past year, Sakic has put together a roster he believes can win the cup, with several key additions last offseason and at the trade deadline in March. In the offseason, Sakic signed Darcy Kuemper, Darren Helm, Kurtis MacDermid, Ryan Murray and Jack Johnson. And at the trade deadline, Sakic traded for or signed Josh Manson, Andrew Cogliano, Artturi Lehkonen, Nico Sturm and Nicolas Aubie-Kubel.

Those additions have played a role in Colorado's Stanley Cup Playoffs run to the Western Conference Finals and could be the reason they take home the cup.

"We felt we addressed the needs we needed to address," Sakic said. "You can never have enough depth. And you could see that when we unfortunately lost (Avalanche defenseman Samuel) Girard. Manson's been great for us. All the guys. Everybody's contributing. Some guys are in and out of the lineup right now. Some of the guys out of the lineup that probably wish they were in and are waiting for the opportunities. So we just have competition here and you need every single player.

"If you're going to go two months of hockey, which is ultimately our goal, you need to have depth. And so far, they've all played great."

Sakic and the Avalanche have been building this team for some time, from drafting Gabriel Landeskog second overall in 2011 and Nathan MacKinnon first overall in 2013, to hiring Jared Bednar in 2016, to trading fan-favorite Tyson Barrie for Nazem Kadri in 2019, to the acquisitions Sakic made over the past year.

"There's been a lot of talk about the second the last couple of years. We really don't look at getting out of the second round — that wasn't the goal this year. All four teams that are going to be in the conference finals, we all have the same goal: we want to win the Stanley Cup. It was nice getting past the second round, but each year, it was a different circumstance.

"This year, we did great job against the St. Louis Blues. That's a good hockey team that we beat. Now we're playing a real tough Edmonton Oiler team. They've been one of the best teams in the last three months. We're facing them, we're not facing the third round. We're facing the Edmonton Oilers and that's who we're trying to beat in a seven-game series."