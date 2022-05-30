WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Forester

VAN-THEFT SUSPECT CHARGED: Last week, we published Stefan‘s report about a stolen work van, and updated it with news that it had been found. What we didn’t know at the time was that police arrested a suspect when they found the van. And today, we have word that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge, possession of a stolen vehicle, against the 27-year-old suspect, Lee D. Watkins, who was already awaiting trial in three other auto-theft-related cases. According to the charging documents, officers found the van in the parking lot of the West Seattle Health Club at 10:45 pm last Tuesday, just under 17 hours after it was stolen in The Junction. As officers approached the van, the documents say they “observed a male get out of the driver seat of the vehicle. (Police) immediately recognized the male as Lee Watkins from previous contacts. (Police are) familiar with Watkins and know him as a prolific auto thief who has been arrested multiple times by SPD and KCSO.” Watkins, the documents say, claimed he had been loaned the van by an acquaintance who just “showed up at his apartment” with it and told him to drop it off at the health-club lot. Asked how he had started it, Watkins showed officers a screwdriver. They found it inside the van, and found “over 20 shaved keys” in his backpack. The van’s catalytic converter had been stolen, as discovered when the owner came to pick it up. Watkins was arrested and booked into jail, where he remains, with bail set at $10,000 – though prosecutors had requested $25,000.

