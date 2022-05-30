ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Forester

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother stolen vehicle to watch for – Marina sent the...

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Junction flower baskets arrive

On what just might be the warmest day of the year so far – if it does get into the mid-70s – the West Seattle Junction‘s hanging flower baskets have finally arrived! A few weeks later than usual this year because, well, spring itself has been running late. Installation began early this morning. The baskets are partly funded by annual “adopt-a-basket” donations; they’ll be up until blooming season runs out in late summer/fall.
SEATTLE, WA
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Van-theft suspect charged; gunfire-related arrest

VAN-THEFT SUSPECT CHARGED: Last week, we published Stefan‘s report about a stolen work van, and updated it with news that it had been found. What we didn’t know at the time was that police arrested a suspect when they found the van. And today, we have word that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge, possession of a stolen vehicle, against the 27-year-old suspect, Lee D. Watkins, who was already awaiting trial in three other auto-theft-related cases. According to the charging documents, officers found the van in the parking lot of the West Seattle Health Club at 10:45 pm last Tuesday, just under 17 hours after it was stolen in The Junction. As officers approached the van, the documents say they “observed a male get out of the driver seat of the vehicle. (Police) immediately recognized the male as Lee Watkins from previous contacts. (Police are) familiar with Watkins and know him as a prolific auto thief who has been arrested multiple times by SPD and KCSO.” Watkins, the documents say, claimed he had been loaned the van by an acquaintance who just “showed up at his apartment” with it and told him to drop it off at the health-club lot. Asked how he had started it, Watkins showed officers a screwdriver. They found it inside the van, and found “over 20 shaved keys” in his backpack. The van’s catalytic converter had been stolen, as discovered when the owner came to pick it up. Watkins was arrested and booked into jail, where he remains, with bail set at $10,000 – though prosecutors had requested $25,000.
SEATTLE, WA
FOLLOWUP: Lowman Beach project ‘substantially complete’ but still fenced off

Nice afternoon to walk on the beach. You can do that along the entire stretch of Lowman Beach now – but aside from the beach, most of the rest of the park remains fenced off, though the work to remove its seawall and restore its shore is done. It’s been eight months since work started in earnest on the $1.2 million project, which matches the duration estimate Seattle Parks gave at the time. Asked about the project’s status, Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor told WSB, “The project is substantially complete. The park is partially fenced off to allow lawn to establish. This year we had such a cold spring so it’s taking longer for lawn to establish. We anticipate removing the fence around the turf this summer. The new beach area is currently open to the public. People can access from the street-end access point.” (That’s on the south side of the park and requires clambering over driftwood to get to the water.)
SEATTLE, WA
FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy/Fontanelle chestnut tree gets a reprieve; its champion is ‘beyond thrilled’

1:32 PM: Back in mid-April, we were first to report on a neighborhood campaign to save the chestnut tree shown above, on private property but in the path of a public project – a curb ramp to help people crossing SW Fontanelle on the east side of Fauntleroy Way, just north of Solstice Park. Its roots had grown under the sidewalk. In late April, as reported here, the city arborist came out for a look, and said they would determine within a few weeks whether the tree could be saved. Today, we have word from SDOT that they’ve found a way. From spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:
SEATTLE, WA
Power outage in Upper Morgan

Even if you’re not registered yet, it’s not too late to get in on this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe, four events this Saturday (June 4th) at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle). For one, you can still register online – price goes up tonight at midnight. You can get a discount if you sign up for Loop the ‘Lupe AND July 23rd’s Float Dodger 5K (look for the bundling option here). Packet pickup is tomorrow, 4-6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for those who have registered by then – and your bib number will be good for a discount on shoes and running gear while you’re at WSR. You can also wait to get your packet on race day, and if you decide to wait until then to sign up, on-site registration starts at 10 am. (Event schedule: 11 am obstacle-course start, 11:45 am 5K, noon Senior Saunter, 1 pm Youth Dash.) One more thing – even if you’re not running/walking/etc., you are invited to the barbecue and beer garden – $4 burgers/hot dogs and $5 Georgetown beer), with live music from West Seattle School of Rock. You can also donate on-site to the Loop the ‘Lupe beneficiary, Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s community programs (explained here).
SEATTLE, WA
Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Thursday

(Harbor seal at Constellation Park, photographed by David Hutchinson) BENEFIT: 6-9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), come support Maslow’s Closet, a “basic-needs pantry” assisting Lafayette Elementary families. TAE KWON DO CLASSES: First June class for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is 6 pm...
SEATTLE, WA
FOUND DOG: Highland Park – May 31, 2022 6:55 pm

Found dog, near 15th and Holden. Very sweet and loves to be held and pet – seems like she is used to humans and belongs to someone. She is smaller than she looks in pics. Call 801-499-7114 with any info or if this is your dog!
SEATTLE, WA
RETURNING: Night Out block parties

Yet another summer tradition is returning this year for the first time since 2019: Night Out block parties to celebrate community safety. Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner just announced that registration is open if you’re interested in closing your (non-arterial) street for a block party – find the link here. Night Out is the first Tuesday in August, so this year that’ll be August 2nd. (Here’s our coverage of 2019’s Night Out around West Seattle.)
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Tuesday, May 31st. Cloudy, but … the high could be around 70. *Seattle Public Utilities says that long-promised pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle/Frontenac might finally start this week. *The Highway 99 tunnel closes this Friday night for monthly maintenance. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro...
SEATTLE, WA
Mayor @ District 1 Community Network, poetry, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Hana Alishio) Here are the highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. COUNCIL COMMITTEE: The City Council’s first hybrid meeting is the Public Assets and Homelessness Committee, 2 pm today. The agenda includes a discussion with the Low-Income Housing Institute about its projects and sites, including the expansion of West Seattle’s Camp Second Chance tiny-house encampment.
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday morning

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, June 1st. Another cloudy forecast but the high could get into the mid-70s (Tuesday hit 70). *Seattle Public Utilities says that long-promised pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle/Frontenac might finally start this week. No sign of heavy equipment by EOD Tuesday, though. *The Highway 99...
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Reopening celebration’s winning design

As of tonight, the West Seattle Bridge has been closed for 800 days. Next week, SDOT promises an update on the timeline for reopening it. And once there’s a date for that, the community coalition planning a reopening celebration will know when it can happen. In the meantime, the design contest has a winner:
SEATTLE, WA
Starting his sixth month on the job, Mayor Bruce Harrell talks with District 1 Community Network

That was the theme during his first guest appearance answering questions from the District 1 Community Network during its monthly meeting online tonight. MAYOR HARRELL: This was the mayor’s first appearance at any public West Seattle community-group meeting. He opened by saying he’s trying to be “transparent in what we’re trying to do,” taking action “with kindness, with data … we don’t mince words … we work seven days a week.” D1CN prepared questions in advance to start with. First, he was asked about city neighborhood-district councils, which were supported by the city until two mayors ago. (D1CN is a hybrid successor to what were the Southwest and Delridge Neighborhood District Councils covering west and east West Seattle respectively.) Harrell said he hired Greg Wong as Department of Neighborhoods director to determine “in neighborhoods, what works best?” He said he hopes to have, “maybe by end of summer,” “a strong recommendation on what the new kind of neighborhood network should look like.” He asked for neighborhoods’ input on that.
SEATTLE, WA
2 DAYS AWAY! Last-minute notes for 2022 Loop the ‘Lupe

(WSB photo from 2019 Loop the ‘Lupe) Even if you’re not registered yet, it’s not too late to get in on this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe, four events this Saturday (June 4th) at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle). For one, you can still register online – price goes up tonight at midnight. You can get a discount if you sign up for Loop the ‘Lupe AND July 23rd’s Float Dodger 5K (look for the bundling option here). Packet pickup is tomorrow, 4-6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for those who have registered by then – and your bib number will be good for a discount on shoes and running gear while you’re at WSR. You can also wait to get your packet on race day, and if you decide to wait until then to sign up, on-site registration starts at 10 am. (Event schedule: 11 am obstacle-course start, 11:45 am 5K, noon Senior Saunter, 1 pm Youth Dash.) One more thing – even if you’re not running/walking/etc., you are invited to the barbecue and beer garden – $4 burgers/hot dogs and $5 Georgetown beer), with live music from West Seattle School of Rock. You can also donate on-site to the Loop the ‘Lupe beneficiary, Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s community programs (explained here).
SEATTLE, WA
REUNIONS: Three notes for West Seattle High School alums

NO WSHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION, BUT THERE’S STILL AN AFTER-PARTY: The WSHS Alumni Association has to cancel the All-School Reunion again this year, explaining in its announcement that “the Seattle Public Schools district is not allowing external use of school grounds during COVID.” However, next Saturday there’ll be an “after-party” at Whisky West (6451 California SW), starting at 6 pm, with live music from The Nitemates and other special guests. Then on the following day – Sunday, June 5th – all alums are invited to join the Class of 2002’s gathering on the Lincoln Park shore, second fire pit/picnic area from the south entrance, 9 am-2 pm, BYOE (Bring Your Own Everything). Questions about the beach gathering? Email Heather at stampedhah (at) gmail.com.
SEATTLE, WA
Remembering Arthur Gunlogson, 1928-2022

Family and friends are remembering Arthur Gunlogson, and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Arthur Gunlogson died May 4, 2022, in West Seattle, a few weeks after being diagnosed with mesothelioma. He was born in 1928 in Akra, North Dakota, the oldest of four siblings. In 1944 he joined the Navy, serving on the USS Duluth. While a reservist studying at North Dakota State, he was recalled to active duty for the Korean War, serving on the USS Bon Homme Richard. He completed his degree at the University of Washington and embarked on a long and productive career as a civil & structural engineer.
SEATTLE, WA
ART: Student show hosted by Westside School opening at Museum of Museums

(Photos courtesy Westside School) Student artists from Westside School (WSB sponsor) hope you’ll take a journey to explore a view into their journey. They’re hosting a four-school show at the Museum of Museums, titled “Emerging Attitudes.” Their announcement explains that it’s “based on the many different perspectives into the middle-school journey.” The exhibit also features work by students from SAAS, Lake Washington Girls School, and University Prep, in multiple mediums, and was organized by Westside’s middle-school art teacher Colleen Barry.
SEATTLE, WA
Momentum Indoor Climbing SODO: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor – Momentum Indoor Climbing SODO. Here’s their message for you:. MOMENTUM SODO is Seattle’s premier indoor-climbing gym. Hundreds of boulder problems and a robust cardio, weightlifting, and yoga space make Momentum SODO the best place to learn the exciting sport of climbing. This summer we are offering Five-Day Climbing Camps for kids age 6-12. These camps are the perfect place for your young ones to engage in active play while making lasting memories.
SEATTLE, WA
BIZNOTE: New restaurant for Westwood Village

More than three years after Payless Shoe Source closed its store on the south side of Westwood Village, its sign finally came down recently. Now we know why: A new tenant is listed for the space. the burgers-and-fries chain Five Guys. (Yes, right next to McDonald’s.) This is revealed via an update to the map and directory maintained by the center’s new ownership/management firm, Shopcore Properties (although the logo version used on the site map may not be the one they intended). Shopcore has also used the map/directory to announce other on-the-way-to-Westwood businesses including Pet Supplies Plus and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses. This would be Five Guys’ 14th location in the greater Seattle metro area. According to a company factsheet, Five Guys started with a Washington, D.C.-area burger joint in the ’80s and started expanding nationwide in the early 2000s. We have an inquiry out to the company asking about the timeline for opening here.
SEATTLE, WA
VIDEO: Student band headlines West Seattle High School’s Field Day

Before the rain swept in, the warm spring weather was perfect for West Seattle High School‘s Field Day activities at Hiawatha Playfield next door. That included a performance by the student band Service With A Smile:. Service With A Smile members are Callan Barth, senior, vocals/guitar; Johanna Duncan, senior,...
SEATTLE, WA

