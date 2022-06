A Bacon County man has been cited for allegedly killing a black bear illegally. According to a statement posted on the Department of Natural Resources Facebook page, last week, game warden Luke Rabun visited a home in Bacon County after hearing that someone who lived at the house killed a bear. DouglasNow has learned that the individual in question is Joe Tanner, who lives in Bacon County near the Ware County line.

BACON COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO