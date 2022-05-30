Georgia Southern earns national seed; Georgia Tech, UGA, KSU heading to regionals

OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Georgia will be well represented on the Road to Omaha.

NCAA unveiled the full Division I baseball tournament field and four teams from Georgia earned spots in regionals.

The committee named Georgia Southern as the No. 16 national seed. The Eagles will host Notre Dame, Texas Tech and UNC Greensboro.

Georgia Tech will be the No. 2 seed in Knoxville regional. Georgia will travel as the No. 2 seed to the Chapel Hill regional. Kennesaw State earned No. 3 seed in Hattiesburg regional.

The Yellow Jackets will open regional play against No. 3 seed Campbell on Friday.

The Bulldogs will open up regional play against No. 3 seed VCU on Friday.

Kennesaw State, who won the Atlantic Sun championship, will face No. 2 seed LSU on Friday.

©2022 Cox Media Group