ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars

They're doing a Lego kit of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order droid BD-1

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Right, so you know the little robot that rides on your shoulder like a parrot in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ? They're doing a big ol' Lego kit of it. It's pretty big! It stands "over 12.5 in. (31 cm) tall," which, and this is hilarious and I cannot make it up, the Lego website says makes a "Fun centerpiece for any room."

Either way, it's cute, with posable joints and a head that tilts about. There's also a transparent bit on the back of its head, which BD-1 uses to signal its emotions—like green for happy, or red for when you're running out of health.

True to its real job in the game, which is healing Cal when he's hurt, the BD-1 Lego kit has a compartment for a stim canister. Probably can't climb up ziplines, though. Probably.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a pretty big hit when it came out in 2019, and just a few days ago we learned that a sequel is coming in 2023: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor . Here's everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The BD-1 Lego kit will sell for $100 in the US , £90 in the UK , and $160 in Australia . It's available for pre-order and will ship starting from August 1, 2022. Get a closer look at what it's all about in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04k3s1_0fv4iHTJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Image 2 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNjTk_0fv4iHTJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Image 3 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1YKC_0fv4iHTJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Image 4 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FKvf_0fv4iHTJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Image 5 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJ2Dc_0fv4iHTJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Image 6 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhyuR_0fv4iHTJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Image 7 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32V1EH_0fv4iHTJ00

(Image credit: Lego)
Image 8 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcT5f_0fv4iHTJ00

(Image credit: Lego)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Droid#Jedi#Cal
PC Gamer

Oh hell yeah, Final Fantasy 16's combat director worked on Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon's Dogma

Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) looks frenetic. The three minute trailer that debuted during Thursday's PlayStation State of Play event jumps from one busy action scene to the next, showing off glimpses of an action-RPG combat system and giant summons hurtling magic spells at each other. There are even moments that looks like they might be quicktime events—clearly choreographed battle cutscenes that nonetheless have health bars visible on the screen.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Wolfenstein: The New Order goes free on the Epic Store

In 2014, MachineGames brought William 'B.J.' Blazkowicz back from purgatory in Wolfenstein: The New Order, pitting him against a Nazi war machine that had conquered the world in an alternate 1960s. You can get it for free right now on the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab). The New...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
PC Gamer

The best World of Warcraft addons to use in 2022

Customize WoW's user interface to make your life a little easier. World of Warcraft addons are the best way to bring the MMO's ageing user interface kicking and screaming into 2022. There have been very few changes to the default UI since the game launched in 2004 and it shows, but addons can help improve its ageing aesthetic. Whether you want to change the look entirely or make some of the more menial tasks much simpler—or even create on-screen prompts to help you survive the mechanics of a tough boss fight—there's likely to be an addon that does the job.
RETAIL
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 has real-time commentary and an open world mode

Street Fighter 6 got its first big showing at today's State of Play, and first impressions suggest that Capcom is working hard to make sure the launch version of the game feels more substantial than its predecessor. In the three-minute video we catch a glimpse of four confirmed characters—Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, and a new character called Jamie whose fighting style is based on drunken boxing—as well as some other neat and unexpected features.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy