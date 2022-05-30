Oscar Jacobson Douglas Trousers Review

Oscar Jacobson has a rich heritage in fashion tailoring that dates back well over a hundred years. Combining its expertise in fashion tailoring with its knowledge of technical golf apparel, this premium brand continues to create some of the best tops , best golf jumpers , and best golf polo shirts on the market. And, if you're in search of a new pair of golf trousers , the classy Scandinavian brand offers good choice here, too.

(Image credit: Future)

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

W34/L32 is my go to trouser size. With these trousers, I ended up going down a size to W32/L31.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The reason for going down a size was because W34/L32 came up too large on both the waist and in length. I could have worn a belt and got away with it, but there was just too much baggy material for my liking. These trousers are described as a contemporary tailored and tapered fit, and I found the W32/L31 gave the perfect fit - not at all tight, but not baggy, either.

The first thing that I noticed when pulling them on was the sound – the material, which is predominantly polyester, does rustle a touch. Out on the course, however, it wasn't something that I noticed. In fact, I only discovered positives. The many impressive qualities include the light material, the superb breathability, and the overall comfort. Whether you’re gearing up to hit a long drive or bending down to line up a putt, these trousers offer wonderful comfort.

(Image credit: Future)

The material is incredibly thin – which gives an extra incentive to stay clear of thorny bushes – and has a water repellent coating. It did a fairly decent job of keeping out the odd shower, and dried quickly afterwards. Water beads off the fabric, which is a nice feature to have, although they’re not to be relied upon in heavy downpours. I played on through a fairly heavy 15-minute shower, and I was starting to feel the damp.

Any extra details we noticed?

As well as two front pockets, the Douglas trousers feature twin back score card pockets with flaps. There’s nothing worse than losing your score card, and the buttoned pockets will prevent this from happening.

Can you wear it off the course?

I wouldn’t choose to wear these off the course. You wouldn’t look out of place by any means but, personally, I think they’re best set aside for golfing.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per label: do not soak; wash with zipper closed; wash inside out (40 degrees); wash dark colours separately; reshape whilst damp; do not tumble dry; hanger dry in shade (could mean shape); iron on reverse; do not iron motif (the logos). They're very easy care.