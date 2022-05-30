ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Oscar Jacobson Douglas Trousers Review

By Michael Weston
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

Oscar Jacobson has a rich heritage in fashion tailoring that dates back well over a hundred years. Combining its expertise in fashion tailoring with its knowledge of technical golf apparel, this premium brand continues to create some of the best tops , best golf jumpers , and best golf polo shirts on the market. And, if you're in search of a new pair of golf trousers , the classy Scandinavian brand offers good choice here, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4X58_0fv4eQk600

(Image credit: Future)

How tall am I/what is my build?
Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
W34/L32 is my go to trouser size. With these trousers, I ended up going down a size to W32/L31.

How did it fit/feel/perform?
The reason for going down a size was because W34/L32 came up too large on both the waist and in length. I could have worn a belt and got away with it, but there was just too much baggy material for my liking. These trousers are described as a contemporary tailored and tapered fit, and I found the W32/L31 gave the perfect fit - not at all tight, but not baggy, either.

The first thing that I noticed when pulling them on was the sound – the material, which is predominantly polyester, does rustle a touch. Out on the course, however, it wasn't something that I noticed. In fact, I only discovered positives. The many impressive qualities include the light material, the superb breathability, and the overall comfort. Whether you’re gearing up to hit a long drive or bending down to line up a putt, these trousers offer wonderful comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiaVW_0fv4eQk600

(Image credit: Future)

The material is incredibly thin – which gives an extra incentive to stay clear of thorny bushes – and has a water repellent coating. It did a fairly decent job of keeping out the odd shower, and dried quickly afterwards. Water beads off the fabric, which is a nice feature to have, although they’re not to be relied upon in heavy downpours. I played on through a fairly heavy 15-minute shower, and I was starting to feel the damp.

Any extra details we noticed?
As well as two front pockets, the Douglas trousers feature twin back score card pockets with flaps. There’s nothing worse than losing your score card, and the buttoned pockets will prevent this from happening.

Can you wear it off the course?
I wouldn’t choose to wear these off the course. You wouldn’t look out of place by any means but, personally, I think they’re best set aside for golfing.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?
As per label: do not soak; wash with zipper closed; wash inside out (40 degrees); wash dark colours separately; reshape whilst damp; do not tumble dry; hanger dry in shade (could mean shape); iron on reverse; do not iron motif (the logos). They're very easy care.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Jacobson
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trousers#Golf Course#Scandinavian#W34 L32#W32
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

40
Followers
178
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy