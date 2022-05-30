Vineyard Haven

The Quehanna Wild Area, the Moshannon and Elk State Forests in Central Pennsylvania.,. Registration is required for this activity. For a true backcountry wilderness experience it doesn't get much better than this 75-mile trail that will take the adventurous backpacker deep within the Moshannon and Elk State Forests. 34 of the 75 miles are within the Quehanna Wild Area. Our intention is to do the whole 73.26 mile loop trail spending 7 days in the wilderness. The dates of 31 May to 14 June allows participants to indicate their availability for 7 days of backpacking within the 15 day window ................. and for the leaders to choose the best time to start with regards for the weather.. A food drop car will be placed with a bailout car at or near mile 41. Interested participants should REGISTER and indicate their availability between 31 May and 14 June to do the whole 73.26 mile trail. Those available the whole 15 days are given priority. Chris & John O'brien ( 718-446-6493 ) will approve participants in a timely manner. Once you Register Chris or John will call to discuss the overall plan. Call Chris or John ( 718-446-6493 ) with any questions.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO