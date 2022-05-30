Where are they now? The stories of 8 people who were pardoned by Gov. Tony Evers

The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos first appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the review a budget of 676-thousand dollars was established. A report this week reveals the state has spent a little over 896-thousand dollars on the review and five lawsuits connected to it. The Journal Sentinel reported the figures after obtaining invoices under the state’s open records law. The investigation was launched almost a year ago.
(The Center Square) – There is nothing in Wisconsin law that says local election managers can’t accept money from outside groups to help run their elections. There is nothing in state law that says they can, but a judge in Madison on Wednesday essentially said that doesn’t matter.
MADISON — On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers announcing the Progress Pride Flag will be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol this month, some Republicans are voicing disagreement. Evers signed an Executive Order on Wednesday ordering that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Capitol during the...
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says comments from U.S. Senator Ron Johnson about shootings don’t make sense. The Republican Johnson blamed “wokeness” and “indoctrination” for the shootings. The Democratic governor says 80-percent of the people support red flag laws and expanding universal background checks. Evers says...
MADISON, Wis. - The cost of Wisconsin Republicans' investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos initially budgeted about $676,000 for the probe. But the investigation has sparked five lawsuits. A newspaper reported Wednesday that invoices...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she would sue the Biden administration if they cut federal funding in states that have banned transgender athletes from participating in sports. The United States Department of Agriculture said last month it would interpret Title IX funding "to include...
Since 1979, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed cameras and microphones in state courtrooms, subject to reasonable restrictions. Thirty years ago, Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s sanity trial was broadcast live. In 2006, former Green Bay Packers tight end Mark Chmura’s sexual assault and child enticement trial was broadcast live. This past November, Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial was broadcast live.
(The Center Square) – The $1,500 reward for information about the firebombing at Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office is coming with a plea and some sharp words for Gov. Tony Evers. Julaine Appling, president of Wisconsin Family Action, announced the reward Tuesday. “The FBI is working with local...
More than two years after UW Hospital nurses asked managers to recognize the revival of a union lost after a 2011 state law, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday said the hospital can contract with its employees and set their terms of employment via a voluntary collective bargaining process.
The century-old Lake Ivanhoe will finally get a state historical marker as part of new initiative. Peter Baker will never forget his first visit to Lake Ivanhoe. It was 1966. He was 9 years old and his friend brought him up from Chicago on a fishing trip. They caught dozens of fish, mostly bluegills and crappies.
DES MOINES — In a final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken has scheduled 10 campaign events over a four-day, literal river-to-river tour of Iowa this weekend. Franken, a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, is one of three Democrats running for...
First, they created it. Now, they want to kill it. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is no Frankenstein’s monster. Wisconsin lawmakers created the agency to oversee elections in the state several years ago, replacing the Government Accountability Board, which was comprised of retired judges. The system worked fine, but some claimed some of these retired judges were trying to legislate from the bench, so they settled on the new Wisconsin Elections Commission. In an attempt to be fair, they created the six-person panel comprised of six democrats and six republicans. Which party served as chair would rotate between the two parties. That seems fair. But, sadly, politics has creeped in, and now some are calling for scrapping the very commission they created. Every Republican candidate for Governor wants you to think the elections weren’t fair and that therefore the Wisconsin Elections Commission is to blame. One member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission abruptly retired even though he was poised to become the next chairman. But Dean Knudson says because he refuses to claim Donald Trump won the election in Wisconsin, he was told by party bosses to not serve as chair. So he resigned instead, because of politics, on what is supposed to be an agency overseeing elections without political prejudice. They shouldn’t be playing politics with our elections. A group of retired judges would be able to tell them that.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is is own worst opponent, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. He points out that while he condemns the media, he actually craves press interviews. And he consistently lies to Wisconsin voters, Kaplan adds. Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, meanwhile, points out that the NRA...
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal report shows more than 500 indigenous children died at Indian boarding schools in the United States. Wisconsin had at least 11 of these schools, including two in Keshena. Dewey Schanandore says he found gravesites while jogging around Keshena. He believes his ancestors led him...
(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s under one week to the June 8th opening date for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says the application window will be open for 45 days beginning June 8th. After that, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.
With the Iowa House District 4 Republican primary on June 7, youth is the name of the game. Three-term incumbent Rep. Skyler Wheeler, a 29-year-old direct care worker from Hull, is running against 22-year-old Larchwood resident Kendal Zylstra, who recently graduated from Dordt University and works as a tax professional and small business owner.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites who want to visit our state Capitol with a loved one with special needs won't need to worry about finding a place to change them. A universal changing station will be installed later this year, and the move could spur more solutions across the state.
Comments / 9