Dr. Leslee Stradford And Cullen Washington Jr. At Keyes Art

Seaplanes have landed in and taken off from the bay outside the Village of Sag Harbor for years. But the news this week that Blade, the booking agency known for... more. Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been forced to put its plans on hold after a public outcry and a swift response from village officials. A 30-second commercial showing happy passengers boarding a plane in New York and arriving in Sag Harbor, where they are ferried to Long Wharf in a speedboat, that appeared on YouTube and the company’s website was taken down Wednesday night. In addition, language on the company’s website that advertised helicopter, jet and ... 2 Jun 2022 by Stephen J. Kotz.

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO