ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Al Franken ‘God Spoke’ At Sag Harbor Cinema

27east.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSag Harbor Cinema’s first year-round retrospective, dedicated to the work of D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, draws to a close with a special screening of “Al Franken: God Spoke.” A conversation with Al Franken and the filmmakers Chris Hegedus and Nick Doob will take place after the 6 p.m. screening on...

www.27east.com

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

A Cry For Action

It’s almost quaint to remember, a decade ago, the standing complaint within the Republican Party that the Democrats were relying too much on “judicial activism” to enact policy. Complaints about so-called activist judges became part of the standard rhetoric, and... A Team Of Heroes. This week, May...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Movie Starring Julia Roberts Films In Riverhead

A new Netflix movie starring Julia Roberts had multiple film shoots on Long Island. "Leave the World Behind" filmed scenes in different parts of Riverhead on Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29, according to Riverhead Town officials. Officials said the shoots took place at the following locations:. Hulse Landing...
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sag Harbor, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Entertainment
Sag Harbor, NY
Government
27east.com

Daunt’s Albatross In Montauk Opens After Renovation

Daunt’s Albatross, a year-round hotel in Montauk, has undergone a renovation to modernize the hotel, with a nod to the aesthetic of Old Montauk. Leo Daunt, 29, the owner of... more. New consideration of siting a small group of parking spots off a narrow roadway in the middle of...
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

Southampton Village Observes Memorial Day

The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events hosted a Memorial Day ceremony Monday in Agawam Park, following the parade down Jobs Lane. The guest speaker was Lieutenant Colonel Jesse J. Fritz,... more. Last month, when a sprawling 7,000-square-foot house on the top of Sugar Loaf in Shinnecock ... 2 Jun 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Blade Agrees To Cancel Sag Harbor Seaplane Flights — For Now

Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been... more. MONTAUK Concerned Citizens Of Montauk Recognizes Young Scientists The Concerned Citizens of Montauk awarded certificates ... by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Al Gore
Person
Karen Hughes
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Al Franken
Person
John Kerry
Person
William Safire
Person
Ann Coulter
Person
Michael Moore
Person
Chris Hegedus
27east.com

Will You Be My Muse?

In his new exhibition at Mark Borghi Gallery in Sag Harbor, Clintel Steed asks the open-ended question, “Will You Be My Muse For Summer 2022?” The exhibition opens with a reception on Saturday, June 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and remains on view through June 16. Rather than seeking an answer to this invitation, he is looking for a new understanding of what a muse is today.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Preserving Southampton’s Historic Maps, Officials Say, Is An Important Modern Task

In a vault in the bowels of Town Hall, the history of the Town of Southampton rests on climate-controlled shelves. Well, as much of the written and drawn history as... more. Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been forced to put its plans on hold after a public outcry and a swift response from village officials. A 30-second commercial showing happy passengers boarding a plane in New York and arriving in Sag Harbor, where they are ferried to Long Wharf in a speedboat, that appeared on YouTube and the company’s website was taken down Wednesday night. In addition, language on the company’s website that advertised helicopter, jet and ... by Stephen J. Kotz.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Sag Harbor Cinema#Air America Radio#Congress
Herald Community Newspapers

Proud Boys once again march through Rockville Centre

For the second time in six months, the alt-right political group known as the Proud Boys marched through Rockville Centre. Dozens of people joined its procession across Sunrise Highway on May 21, and down North Village Road as people watched from the sidewalks and inside local businesses. Some were observed giving the OK hand gesture, which has become associated with “white power,” and labeled a hate symbol in 2019 by the Anti-Defamation League.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
27east.com

Their Heart’s In The Right Place: Quogue Police Teach Local Kids CPR Technique

One could say that the Quogue Village Police Department has the best interests of Quogue School’s pupils at heart. Literally. Last week, department representatives offered children from prekindergarten to sixth... more. Last month, when a sprawling 7,000-square-foot house on the top of Sugar Loaf in Shinnecock ... 2 Jun...
QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

Blade’s New Regularly Scheduled Sag Harbor-NYC Seaplane Service Sets Off Alarms In Village

Seaplanes have landed in and taken off from the bay outside the Village of Sag Harbor for years. But the news this week that Blade, the booking agency known for... more. Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been forced to put its plans on hold after a public outcry and a swift response from village officials. A 30-second commercial showing happy passengers boarding a plane in New York and arriving in Sag Harbor, where they are ferried to Long Wharf in a speedboat, that appeared on YouTube and the company’s website was taken down Wednesday night. In addition, language on the company’s website that advertised helicopter, jet and ... 2 Jun 2022 by Stephen J. Kotz.
SAG HARBOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
27east.com

27Speaks: Bans Target Leaf Blowers as the Industry Says Transition Time Is Needed

Many East End towns and villages have adopted more stringent restrictions on gasoline-powered leaf blowers in recent years and in some cases outright bans seasonally or year round. Noise pollution, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions are among the concerns that advocates for the bans raise, while members of the landscaping industry say battery-powered blowers are inadequate replacements and more time is needed for a transition. Joining our editors to discuss the merits of the arguments over leaf blowers are Ivan Roman, the owner and founder of landscape design, install and maintenance company Heirloom Gardens, and Andrew Messinger, the writer of the Hampton Gardener column for more than four decades.
SAG HARBOR, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Dem-Appointed New York Judge Unravels Liberal Plot to Racialize School Admissions

A New York judge tossed out a lawsuit Wednesday that alleged New York City schools’ Gifted and Talented programs created a racial caste system. Integrate NYC along with 13 high school students brought the lawsuit against New York City in March 2021, seeking to eliminate the city’s Gifted and Talented programs as well as current middle high school admission screens, according to court documents. The lawsuit argued that the city’s Gifted and Talented programs were ” discriminatory gatekeeping mechanisms” and contributed to an “educational caste system.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Katie Couric Helps Welcome High-End Hair Salon To New Rochelle

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric was on hand to welcome a new high-end hair salon to a busy Westchester development. Couric was in New Rochelle this week to welcome Hair House to the community as it opened its flagship location in Westchester at 360 Huguenot, a mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
365traveler.com

28 AMAZING WEEKEND GETAWAYS FROM NYC YOU’LL ADORE

While big city living is fun, hectic, and thrilling, it’s sometimes nice to get out, have a breather and let loose! Whether you’re thinking about a quick little road trip to dip your toes in the ocean or looking forward to a new experience to a further destination, escaping NYC for a weekend getaway is always a great idea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy