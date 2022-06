Youth Services System, Inc.’s (YSS) third annual CampOut For A Cause (COFAC) virtual fundraiser will culminate with an entertainment stream across social media at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Community members raise money and earn prizes for hitting fundraising goals for this virtual event, which encourages participants to camp out in their living rooms, yards, the woods, or wherever they prefer on the evening of June 3 while enjoying the entertainment stream.

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO